Govt to set up committee to look into population growth challenges, says FM

The government will form a high-powered committee to look into the challenges arising from fast population growth and demographic changes, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

Presenting the interim Budget 2024-2025 in Parliament, she said the committee will be mandated to make recommendations for addressing these challenges comprehensively in relation to the goal of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Sitharaman said various schemes for maternal and child healthcare will be brought under one comprehensive programme for synergy in implementation.

"Upgradation of anganwadi centres under the Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 will be expedited for improved nutrition delivery, early childhood care and development," she stated.