Home / Budget / News / Govt to set up committee to look into population growth challenges, says FM

Govt to set up committee to look into population growth challenges, says FM

Sitharaman said various schemes for maternal and child healthcare will be brought under one comprehensive programme for synergy in implementation

Upgradation of anganwadi centres under the Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 will be expedited for improved nutrition delivery, Sitharaman said
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 1:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The government will form a high-powered committee to look into the challenges arising from fast population growth and demographic changes, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

Presenting the interim Budget 2024-2025 in Parliament, she said the committee will be mandated to make recommendations for addressing these challenges comprehensively in relation to the goal of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Sitharaman said various schemes for maternal and child healthcare will be brought under one comprehensive programme for synergy in implementation.

"Upgradation of anganwadi centres under the Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 will be expedited for improved nutrition delivery, early childhood care and development," she stated.

Also Read

India may have more elderly persons than children by 2050: UN report

Sitharaman to equal record of ex-PM Desai by presenting 6 Budgets in a row

FM Nirmala Sitharaman seeks global help to nab smuggling masterminds

Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman meets President ahead of Budget speech

Budget 2024: 'Governance, development, performance,' FM redefines GDP

Women empowerment via entrepreneurship gained momentum in 10 years: FM

Govt targeting to help 30 mn women become 'Lakhpati Didis': FM Sitharaman

Interim Budget 2024: Youth scaling new heights in sports - Sitharaman

Interim Budget: Railways get 3 new corridors; 40,000 bogies to be upgraded

Budget 2024: What did FM Nirmala Sitharaman say on green mobility and EV

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanUnion budgetsIndian Populationpopulation

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story