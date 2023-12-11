Home / Budget / News / Govt to stick to Rs 34 trillion tax collection goal in revised estimate

Govt to stick to Rs 34 trillion tax collection goal in revised estimate

For 2023-24 (April-March), the Union Budget had pegged total tax collections at Rs 33.61 trillion, up 10.1 per cent from Rs 30.54 lakh crore in the previous year

In the current fiscal, Rs 18.23 trillion is expected to be collected in direct taxes. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 11:02 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The government is likely to stick to the budgeted estimate of total tax collection target of Rs 33.61 trillion for current fiscal in the revised estimates, a senior finance ministry official said on Monday.

"So far, direct tax collection is up by about 20 per cent and indirect tax is higher by 5 per cent. We have data till the eight months of the fiscal and usually the collections are better in the first half. So, at the moment, we will stick to the Budget numbers in our Revised Estimates (RE)," an official said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

For 2023-24 (April-March), the Union Budget had pegged total tax collections at Rs 33.61 trillion, up 10.1 per cent from Rs 30.54 trillion in the previous year.

In the current fiscal, Rs 18.23 trillion is expected to be collected in direct taxes (personal income tax and corporate tax), and Rs 15.38 trillion from indirect taxes (GST, Customs, excise).

The revised estimates for current fiscal's revenue numbers would be presented as part of the vote on account or interim budget to be presented by the Union finance minister on February 1, 2024, in Parliament.

Asked if there could be a cut in taxes on petrol and diesel, the official said the prices of brent crude have already cooled in the international markets and there is no case for a cut in excise duty on fuel.

India is dependent on imports to meet nearly 85 per cent of its oil needs and so benchmarks local fuel rates to international oil prices.

"When crude oil prices were high, we cut excise duty. When prices have already cooled, the question of tax cut is not there. You can ask for price cut (of petrol and diesel), but it will not be because of cut in taxes," the official said.

Brent crude prices stood at USD 76.40 a barrel in the futures market early on Monday.

Excise duty on fuel was last cut in May 2022 to cool inflation. The central excise duty on petrol was then cut by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre.

Also Read

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Union Budget 2023-24 highlights: Here's the complete overview of Budget

GST collection in Oct rises 13% to Rs 1.72 trillion, second-highest ever

Leo box office collection Day 5: Vijay starrer crosses Rs 200 cr in India

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 6: Movie inches closer to ₹60 crore

Union Budget 2023-24 highlights: Here's the complete overview of Budget

No 'spectacular announcements' in interim Budget, says FM Sitharaman

No 'spectacular announcement' likely in Feb 1 Budget, says finance minister

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Despite subsidies, Budget maths sticks as Sitharaman enters home stretch

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Tax Collectioncentral governmentFinance MinistryDirect taxesIndirect tax collection

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 3:38 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm compliance

Adani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and more

Corning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degrees

CP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic level

States' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report

Next Story