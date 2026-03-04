Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Plastic pipes; top bets, target here

India’s plastic pipes industry appears to be approaching a structural inflexion point after navigating several quarters of pricing volatility, margin pressure, and uneven demand. The prolonged correction in PVC prices, which fell nearly 19 per cent during CY25 amid aggressive low-cost imports and weak domestic consumption, now shows signs of reversal. Global supply rationalisation, policy changes impacting export competitiveness, and improving domestic demand dynamics are collectively restoring pricing stability, a key prerequisite for margin normalisation across the sector.

Industry growth remained in the high single digits during the first nine months of FY26, supported primarily by resilient urban plumbing demand even as agricultural consumption and government spending remained subdued. Demand from real estate-linked plumbing applications in Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities continued to outperform, allowing organised players to gain share despite softer rural trends. However, prolonged monsoon conditions and delayed public capex weighed on agricultural demand, which constitutes a significant portion of industry volumes. With reservoir levels improving and government spending expected to normalise, rural demand is anticipated to recover gradually from late FY26 onward.

A major structural shift is emerging on the supply side. India’s dependence on imported PVC, which rose sharply in recent years due to global oversupply, is expected to decline materially as large domestic capacities come online over FY27. Policy changes removing export incentives for overseas suppliers, alongside global plant shutdowns driven by unsustainable margins, are signalling the end of artificially suppressed pricing. Early indicators are already visible, with PVC prices rebounding meaningfully at the start of 2026 after an extended downturn. Greater domestic production is likely to improve supply security and reduce earnings volatility for downstream manufacturers.

Channel interactions highlight a bifurcated market structure. Regional brands continue to dominate agricultural and government-led projects in smaller towns due to pricing advantages and localised service networks, while organised manufacturers maintain strong positioning in urban plumbing segments where brand credibility and quality assurance remain critical. Expansion opportunities are also emerging in underpenetrated eastern markets, where supply shortages persist despite healthy demand.

With pricing headwinds easing, inventory levels remaining lean, and demand drivers strengthening across both urban and rural segments, the sector’s medium-term outlook is improving. A combination of stabilising raw material costs, rising infrastructure spending, and gradual demand broadening positions the industry for more predictable growth and healthier profitability over the coming years.

Astral - TP: ₹2,000

Astral reported healthy underlying volume growth driven by continued market share gains and resilient demand in the CPVC segment, although profitability remained affected by PVC price volatility during the quarter. With PVC prices rebounding sharply (up 16 per cent in Jan’26), margin recovery is expected to materialise going forward. The company’s increasing contribution from high-value-added products and ongoing backward integration initiatives continue to strengthen its long-term growth and margin profile. In 3QFY26, Astral delivered 17 per cent Y-o-Y volume growth; however, a 7 per cent decline in realisations due to lower PVC prices limited revenue growth to 10 per cent Y-o-Y. Ebitda margins contracted 30bp YoY owing to inventory losses, partially offset by a richer value-added product mix. We remain constructive, anticipating demand recovery, price normalisation, and improving profitability from 4QFY26 onward, with revenue/Ebitda/PAT CAGR of 16 per cent/18 per cent/ 22 per cent over FY25–28.

Supreme Industries - TP: ₹4,800