Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Budget 2024: Why Budget presentation time was changed to 11 am from 5 pm?

The Interim Budget for the financial year 2024-2025 will be presented on February 1, in the Lok Sabha. The Budget presentation will begin at 11 am

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Kanishka Gupta New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 6:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to announce her sixth consecutive Budget on February 1. It will be an Interim Budget as India is set to witness the Lok Sabha elections later this year. A full-fledged Budget will be presented once the new cabinet is appointed. The Budget is presented at 11 am on February 1 every year. But this was not the case earlier as it was announced at 5 pm on the last working day of February.

In this episode of Business Standard's Budget Made Easy, we will look at why the budget is now presented at 11 am and what the practice was previously. 

Watch the video here:



To catch the live streaming of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech viewers can tune in to Sansad TV and DD News.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) will also be broadcasting the Budget online through its official YouTube channel and website.

For news and insights on the Budget 2024, you can also follow the comprehensive coverage at Business Standard.

Also Read

India Asia Cup squad 2023: Iyer, KL return; Tilak gets maiden call-up

Trailer for the next iteration of Grand Theft Auto to drop this week

ICC Awards 2023: Dates for announcement of the winners' list revealed

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

Cricket World Cup: Pakistan announce squad; Hasan Ali replaces Naseem Shah

Budget 2024: What is this fiscal exercise all about? Everything answered

WATCH: 2024 Budget wishlist of agriculture, education and other key sectors

Union Budget 2024: What is Economic Survey and why it is important?

Budget 2024: Why was Railway Budget merged with the Union Budget?

Budget 2024: What to expect from Sitharaman's interim budget presentation

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Budget Union Budget Finance minister

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveStocks to Watch ahead of BudgetSwiggyBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesDelhi WeatherL&T Share PriceIIM-B placementsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon