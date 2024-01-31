Budget 2024: Why Budget presentation time was changed to 11 am from 5 pm?

In this episode of Business Standard's Budget Made Easy, we will look at why the budget is now presented at 11 am and what the practice was previously.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to announce her sixth consecutive Budget on February 1. It will be an Interim Budget as India is set to witness the Lok Sabha elections later this year. A full-fledged Budget will be presented once the new cabinet is appointed. The Budget is presented at 11 am on February 1 every year. But this was not the case earlier as it was announced at 5 pm on the last working day of February.