Interim Budget 2024: FM bets big on spiritual and island tourism in India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said Indian states will be encouraged to undertake comprehensive development of iconic tourist centres, branding, and marketing them at a global scale during her interim Budget speech.

While presenting the interim Budget 2024, she was optimistic about the scope of spiritual tourism at a time when emerging destinations like Ayodhya have seen an influx of tourists with the inauguration of the Ram Temple.

The Finance Minister said that India's economic strength has made the country an attractive destination for business and conference tourism as well. "Now, our middle class also aspires to travel and explore. The success of organising G20 meetings presented the diversity of India to grow the audience."

The interim budget proposed to greater enhance infrastructure and connectivity to facilitate domestic tourism on islands, including Lakshadweep. Sitharaman announced that both spiritual tourism and iconic tourist spots will be promoted, and states will be granted long-term interest-free loans to develop world-class facilities to promote tourism.

"This should in no doubt spur greater economic activity as the country earns, and spends, more. However emphasis needs to be also provided on developing last mile infrastructure and facilities such as hotels etc," said Pallav Pradyumn Narang, Partner, CNK.