Home / Budget / News / Interim Budget: The focus on women is the best thing, says Sanjeev Kapoor

Interim Budget: The focus on women is the best thing, says Sanjeev Kapoor

Youth, poor, farmers, all include women, and incentives to all these groups only highlights the focus on women with schemes such as Lakhpati Didis

Sanjeev Kapoor
Business Standard

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 7:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Sanjeev Kapoor, chef

Will this Budget help India to stay ahead of global challenges?

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Definitely. Normally, in a pre-election Budget, everything is offered, but that is not the case. India’s development has been kept in focus, which is fantastic. Growth has been good in the last few years, but you need continued focus. That focus is evident in keeping the fiscal deficit in check and looking at development. 

Also, the clear focus on youth and women becomes very important for a global edge. We don’t have to worry; we have that kind of focus. I think it is India’s time.

What is the best thing about the Budget?
 
The focus on women. No matter what anyone says, even today, we are not a woman-first society. We lag by far, whether we look at the percentage of working women or the birth rate. I think this kind of focus is critical. Youth, poor, farmers, all include women, and incentives to all these groups only highlights the focus on women with schemes such as Lakhpati Didis.

Will the Budget help make India the third-largest economy by 2030?

That debate has been put to rest: 2027 is the year, not 2030. I think it’s a foregone conclusion. It will happen. Nobody can stop that momentum. If we don’t behave foolishly as a country, iss hathi ko ab rokna mushkil hai (it’s tough to stop this elephant).

Also Read

Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

Budget 2024: Political reactions pour in ahead of Sitharaman's speech

Interim Budget 2024: Defence budget under Modi govt from 2014-2023

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Budget 2024: What the nation wants from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2024: Govt allocates Rs 600 crore as grant to Maldives for FY25

Budget 2024: Govt to keep spending on border roads after 30% overrun

Interim Budget: UGC faces 60% cut, budget for school education increased

Budget focused on transforming country into developed economy by 2047: TDP

Interim Budget 2024-25: Banks likely to see heavy trading gains in Q4

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Union budgetsCOMMENT

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 6:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story