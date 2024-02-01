Interim Budget: The focus on women is the best thing, says Sanjeev Kapoor

Sanjeev Kapoor, chef

Will this Budget help India to stay ahead of global challenges?

Definitely. Normally, in a pre-election Budget, everything is offered, but that is not the case. India’s development has been kept in focus, which is fantastic. Growth has been good in the last few years, but you need continued focus. That focus is evident in keeping the fiscal deficit in check and looking at development.

Also, the clear focus on youth and women becomes very important for a global edge. We don’t have to worry; we have that kind of focus. I think it is India’s time.

What is the best thing about the Budget?



The focus on women. No matter what anyone says, even today, we are not a woman-first society. We lag by far, whether we look at the percentage of working women or the birth rate. I think this kind of focus is critical. Youth, poor, farmers, all include women, and incentives to all these groups only highlights the focus on women with schemes such as Lakhpati Didis.

Will the Budget help make India the third-largest economy by 2030?

That debate has been put to rest: 2027 is the year, not 2030. I think it’s a foregone conclusion. It will happen. Nobody can stop that momentum. If we don’t behave foolishly as a country, iss hathi ko ab rokna mushkil hai (it’s tough to stop this elephant).