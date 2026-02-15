India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE T20 WC: Surya-Salman handshake suspense to end with toss at 6:30 PM IST

The stage is set for one of cricket’s most electric encounters as India and Pakistan meet in Colombo for their Group A T20 World Cup clash at the R Premadasa Stadium tonight.

Beyond points or net run rates, this fixture carries a weight that transcends the tournament itself, it’s a spectacle, a rivalry, and a narrative that captures global attention. While both teams are unbeaten so far, the real story lies in the history, the pride, and the individual battles that could tip the scales.

India enter the match with confidence. Their top order has been devastating in T20Is, capable of dismantling any bowling attack, while their middle order and spin arsenal add balance and firepower. Jasprit Bumrah leads a fast-bowling unit that can change games with a single over, and Suryakumar Yadav provides the batting stability and innovation to anchor innings under pressure.

Pakistan, despite recent struggles against India, cannot be counted out. They have moments of brilliance, experience in big-game scenarios, and the hunger to overturn past disappointments, particularly their losses in the Asia Cup and previous T20 World Cups.

ALSO READ: IND vs PAK: Key player battles that could decide the T20 World Cup match Today's game promises high stakes off the field as well. With handshakes and diplomacy making headlines, fans will be watching every move as closely as the cricket itself. Whether it’s explosive strokeplay from Abhishek Sharma or cunning spin from Abrar Ahmed, the match could swing on a single over, a single moment.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026: Probable Playing 11

India playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy

Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Agha Salman (captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay (wicketkeeper), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Tariq, Salman Mirza

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the T20 WC match between India and Pakistan will take place at 6:30 PM IST

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live telecast: Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.