M Nagaraju to V Anantha Nageswaran: Meet Sitharaman's team for Budget FY27

For the FY27 Budget, the finance minister is backed by a strong team of bureaucrats and economists, including several new entrants, to chart the future strategy. This will, however, be Sitharaman’s first Budget without a finance secretary, a post left vacant after Ajay Seth stepped down in June 2025.
While Nirmala Sitharaman already holds the record for presenting the highest number of consecutive Budgets, she will come a step closer to Morarji Desai, who holds the record for presenting a total of 10 Budgets. Sitharaman’s predecessors, including Manmohan Singh, Arun Jaitley, P Chidambaram, and Yashwant Sinha, had presented five Budgets in a row.