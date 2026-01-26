M Nagaraju to V Anantha Nageswaran: Meet Sitharaman's team for Budget FY27

In finalising the Budget for FY27, Sitharaman will have to ensure that the Indian economy is safeguarded against global shocks by lifting manufacturing, consumption, and public expenditure while maintaining fiscal prudence. With tax revenues seeing tepid growth, the finance minister will also have to work towards widening the tax base without hurting consumer sentiment. Attention will also be on the long-term 2047 agenda. With that in focus, she is expected to keep the pedal down on the reform agenda, including Customs reforms.