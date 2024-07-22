Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Monsoon session: Parliament not for 'dal' but 'desh', PM Modi tells Oppn

PM Modi says Budget will be crucial for Amrit Kaal, accuses Opposition parties of 'scuttling his voice' in last Parliament session

Modi, Narendra Modi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the Parliament session, in New Delhi, Monday, July 22, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 12:26 PM IST
Parliament’s monsoon session began on Monday with a customary address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who urged all the political parties to work for the progress of the country.

Modi hailed the upcoming Budget as crucial for “Amrit Kaal” and said that the Parliament is not for any specific “dal” (party) but for the country.

Speaking about his re-election to the office, Modi said that the Budget will Decide the direction of the journey of his government’s next five years and lay the foundation stone for fulfilling the dream of Viksit Bharat in 2047.
He accused Opposition parties of “scuttling his voice” in the last Parliament session and urged them to embrace a productive mindset. He said the parties should honour the sanctity of the Parliament, which is the “temple of democracy” and work for the nation.

“In January 2029, when it will be the election year, then you go to the field, if you want to use the House, then do that, play whatever game you want to play for six months,” Modi told the Opposition.

The Monsoon session will run until August 12. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to table the Economic Survey today, a day ahead of the Union Budget 2024-25.

Besides Sitharaman, Union Ministers Pankaj Chaudhary, Jayant Chaudhary, Kirtivardhan Singh and Sukanta Majumdar will also present the document.

The Economic Survey will be presented in Lok Sabha at 1 pm and in Rajya Sabha at 2 pm.

The 22-day long Budget session is expected to have 16 sittings that will focus on the Budget.

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir's Budget for 2024 is also scheduled to be presented on July 23.

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

