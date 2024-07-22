Monsoon session: Parliament not for 'dal' but 'desh', PM Modi tells Oppn

Speaking about his re-election to the office, Modi said that the Budget will Decide the direction of the journey of his government’s next five years and lay the foundation stone for fulfilling the dream of Viksit Bharat in 2047.
He accused Opposition parties of “scuttling his voice” in the last Parliament session and urged them to embrace a productive mindset. He said the parties should honour the sanctity of the Parliament, which is the “temple of democracy” and work for the nation.
“In January 2029, when it will be the election year, then you go to the field, if you want to use the House, then do that, play whatever game you want to play for six months,” Modi told the Opposition.