Budget 2026: Electronics manufacturing outlay doubled to ₹40,000 crore

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday proposed to increase the outlay on electronics manufacturing to ₹40,000 crore.

While presenting the Union Budget for the financial year 2026–27 (FY27), Sitharaman said, "The electronics components manufacturing scheme was launched in April 2025 with an outlay of ₹22,919 crore. We propose to increase the outlay to ₹40,000 crore."

The announcements come as the government is pushing to expand electronics manufacturing. According to PTI, mobile phone production has grown nearly 30 times, rising to ₹5.45 trillion in FY25 from ₹18,000 crore in FY15.

Several manufacturing schemes announced

Sitharaman announced several new manufacturing schemes in the Union Budget 2026–27 to boost domestic production.