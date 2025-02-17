Odisha CM presents Rs 2.90 trn Budget for FY26, focuses on agri, irrigation

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The allocation proposed for the farm sector reflects an increase of nearly 12 per cent, Majhi said while presenting the budget in the assembly

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM
(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 6:01 PM IST
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday presented a Rs 2.90-lakh crore state budget for the 2025-26 fiscal (FY'26) with a focus on agriculture and irrigation.

Noting that around 48 per cent of the state's workforce depends on agriculture and 80 per cent of people live in rural areas, Majhi, who also holds the finance portfolio, said that his government allocated Rs 37,838 crore for the farm and allied sector in the budget.

The allocation proposed for the farm sector reflects an increase of nearly 12 per cent, Majhi said while presenting the budget in the assembly.

He also said the estimates for the sector include an allocation of Rs 2,020 crore for 'CM Kisan Yojana' and Rs 600 crore for the 'Shree Anna Abhiyan' for the promotion of millets.

This was the first full-fledged budget of the BJP government after the party came to power in the state last year.

Majhi had presented an interim budget of Rs 2.65 lakh crore for the 2024-25 fiscal in July last year.

During his budget speech, he proposed several new schemes for improvement of irrigation facilities in the state.

To boost milk production and improve the livelihood of farmers under the 'Mukhyamantri Kamdhenu Yojana', he proposed Rs 164 crore.

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

