Budget Session LIVE: After tax cuts, all eyes on Finance Bill, new Income Tax Bill

The government is expected to introduce key bills, including the Finance Bill, the Foreigners & Immigration Bill, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, and the Protection of Interest in Aircraft Objects Bill, 2025, among others, during the Budget Session of Parliament. The Waqf Bill has also been listed for consideration and passage.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday (February 3) gave an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the "non-release of outstanding wage dues amounting to Rs 1,056 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in Tamil Nadu". "I urge the Government to take immediate action to release the outstanding dues and approve the revised labour budget for Tamil Nadu," reads the notice. Earlier on Saturday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26. The key highlight of the Budget was the revision in the income tax slab under the new regime. Here are the new income tax slabs:-