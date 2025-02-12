Bengal Budget allocates Rs 1,091 cr for forest dept, Sunderbans Affairs

Emphasising the importance of increasing green cover, the West Bengal budget for 2025-26 allocated Rs 1,091.11 crore for the forest department and Sunderbans Affairs.

A senior forest official explained that this allocation would fund projects like the Green India Mission, Integrated Watershed Management, Eco-tourism, afforestation efforts, the state's 100-day work schemes (in the absence of central allocations), School Nursery programmes, and the Sabujshree initiative, among others.

Minister MoS (Independent) Chandrima Bhattacharya said the government is committed to enhancing ecological stability by increasing forest and tree cover and conserving wildlife.

"A total of 3,584.40 hectares have been afforested under the state development scheme, with 113.34 lakh saplings distributed to the public. Under the Sabujshree initiative, 64 lakh seedlings have been distributed to mothers of newborns until November 2024," she stated in the budget.

Additionally, 131.48 hectares of plantations are being raised under compensatory afforestation. The budget also noted that the tiger population in the Sunderbans and rhinos in Jaldapara are increasing, with rhinos being translocated to new locations due to their rising numbers.

The state has allocated Rs 107.22 crore for environmental preservation and Rs 631.55 crore for Sunderbans Affairs, which will focus on improving connectivity, livelihood, and environmental conservation in the ecologically sensitive region. The allocation for Sunderbans Affairs aims to support underprivileged communities and develop infrastructure.

Furthermore, Rs 107.22 crore allocation for environmental preservation is focused on curbing air pollution. This includes building a green barrier along the inter-state border in the Junglemahal belt to prevent pollutants from floating into West Bengal during winter, according to an official from the West Bengal Pollution Control Board.