Budget Session LIVE: After tax cuts, all eyes on Finance Bill, new Income Tax Bill
Parliament Budget Session Live: Catch all the major updates from the ongoing Budget session of the Parliament
BS Web Team New Delhi
The government is expected to introduce key bills, including the Finance Bill, the Foreigners & Immigration Bill, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, and the Protection of Interest in Aircraft Objects Bill, 2025, among others, during the Budget Session of Parliament. The Waqf Bill has also been listed for consideration and passage.
Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday (February 3) gave an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the "non-release of outstanding wage dues amounting to Rs 1,056 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in Tamil Nadu". "I urge the Government to take immediate action to release the outstanding dues and approve the revised labour budget for Tamil Nadu," reads the notice. Earlier on Saturday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26. The key highlight of the Budget was the revision in the income tax slab under the new regime. Here are the new income tax slabs:-
9:36 AM
Shivraj hails 'Atmanirbhar Budget', highlights farmer benefit schemes
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday hailed the Budget 2025 as an inclusive step for benefiting every section of society, and highlighted how farmers will benefit from the increased credit from Kisan credit card.
"I thank PM Modi and (Union) Finance Minister from the bottom of my heart, this is such a budget where every category has been taken care of. This is such a budget in which there are schemes for long term development, this is a budget to make India self-reliant," said the minister.
9:34 AM
Budget 2025 reinforces India's strong macro positioning in a fragile world
According to Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, "The Union Budget 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2025, was a well-balanced budget, managing to tick many right boxes. This being the first full-year Budget of the current government's third term, held a lot of significance as it was expected to lay the overall roadmap for India becoming 'Viksit Bharat'. The government continued to follow the fiscal consolidation path, at the same time maintained its investment-led spending growth strategy, along with providing a strong boost to consumption."
Read full report here
Read full report here
9:29 AM
'Prime Minister decided we need to recognise taxpayers and their contributions'
The objective was not to have a consumption Budget. The main objective was to honour the taxpayer who have been paying taxes without any hesitation and on time. Since 2019, after having issued the taxpayer’s charter, we have been issuing certificates to prompt and regular taxpayers. Our attempt to honour the taxpayer has been since 2014 and more actively since 2019-20 onwards. In that process, this time the Prime Minister decided that we need to recognise the taxpayer and their contributions.
Read Nirmala Sitharaman's full interview here
Read Nirmala Sitharaman's full interview here
Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Budget 2025 Parliament Waqf Board finance Maha Kumbh Mela Akhilesh Yadav
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 9:25 AM IST