Budget Session LIVE: BJP MPs file notice against Sonia Gandhi over remarks against President Murmu

Parliament Budget Session news: Catch all the major updates from the ongoing Budget session of the Parliament

New Delhi
Sonia Gandhi, Sonia
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony to pay tribute to former Tamil Nadu chief minister M. Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary, at Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam, in New Delhi, Monday, June 3, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 9:28 AM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced income tax cuts for the middle class as she looked to stimulate slowing economy amid global uncertainties.Sitharaman  announced a slew of schemes in her Union Budget 2025 speech to propel economic growth. She started with the announcement that PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana will be extended to 100 districts. Additionally, she said that a Makhana Board will be established in Bihar, and a National Mission on high-yield seeds will be launched. A Mission for cotton productivity will also be set in motion, alongside a focus on seafood exports, which are projected to reach Rs 60,000 crore.  She outlined a roadmap for India's continued economic expansion, emphasizing agriculture, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), investment, and exports. 
 
Rs 0-4 Lakh - nil
Rs 4 lakh - 8 lakh - 5%
Rs 8 lakh - 12 lakh: 10%
Rs 12 lakh - 16 lakh : 15%
Rs 16 lakh - 20 lakh: 20%
Rs 20 lakh - 24 lakh: 25%
Rs 24 lakh & above: 30%

Union minister Kiren Rijiju reacted with displeasure to comments made by Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, regarding OBC and caste census issues.  He said, "In the last 2-3 years, Rahul Gandhi has been talking about SC, ST, OBC. Prime Minister is the biggest OBC face in the country. Can he not see that? PM of the country is an OBC. He is the most popular leader in the world. Can he not see that? Is Rahul Gandhi blind?"
 

A group of BJP parliamentarians filed a breach of privilege notice on Monday  against Congress  leader Sonia Gandhi for using “derogatory and slanderous” words against President Droupadi Murmu. 
First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

