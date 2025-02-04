Budget Session LIVE: BJP MPs file notice against Sonia Gandhi over remarks against President Murmu

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced income tax cuts for the middle class as she looked to stimulate slowing economy amid global uncertainties.Sitharaman announced a slew of schemes in her Union Budget 2025 speech to propel economic growth. She started with the announcement that PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana will be extended to 100 districts. Additionally, she said that a Makhana Board will be established in Bihar, and a National Mission on high-yield seeds will be launched. A Mission for cotton productivity will also be set in motion, alongside a focus on seafood exports, which are projected to reach Rs 60,000 crore. She outlined a roadmap for India's continued economic expansion, emphasizing agriculture, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), investment, and exports.

Rs 0-4 Lakh - nil

Rs 4 lakh - 8 lakh - 5%

Rs 8 lakh - 12 lakh: 10%

Rs 12 lakh - 16 lakh : 15%

Rs 16 lakh - 20 lakh: 20%

Rs 20 lakh - 24 lakh: 25%

Rs 24 lakh & above: 30%