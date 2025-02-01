PM Modi hails Budget: Tax relief will provide big benefit to middle class

In a video message, Modi said, “Tax relief will provide a big benefit to the middle class and salaried employees.”

ALSO READ: Union Budget 2025: Sitharaman's key allocations and reforms across sectors He further stated, “In the Budget, priority has been given to all employment-generating sectors in every way. I would like to discuss those reforms that will bring a major transformation in the coming years. By granting infrastructure status to shipbuilding, the construction of large ships in India will be encouraged, giving further momentum to the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. We all know that shipbuilding is one of the sectors that generates the most employment. Similarly, tourism has immense potential in the country.”

“Hotels will be built at 50 key tourist destinations. For the first time, by bringing hotels under the infrastructure category, tourism will receive a significant boost. This will energise the hospitality sector, which is a major employment generator,” the prime minister said.

On the topic of nuclear energy, Modi said, “This Budget has introduced key reforms. The decision to promote private sector participation in nuclear energy is historic. In the coming years, it will ensure a major contribution from civil nuclear energy to national development.”

Congratulating Sitharaman, the prime minister said, “Everybody is praising you; the Budget is very good.”