Union Budget 2025: Where does the rupee come from and where does it go?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2025-26, marking her eighth consecutive Budget. One of the most significant announcements was the overhaul of the new tax regime, introducing a zero-income tax slab for earnings up to ₹12 lakh annually. This change is expected to ease the tax burden on a large section of the population, particularly salaried individuals, and encourage higher savings, consumption, and investments.

Under the revamped structure, taxpayers with annual earnings up to ₹12 lakh will not have to pay any income tax. Additionally, salaried individuals will benefit from a total exemption of ₹12.75 lakh, factoring in a standard deduction of ₹75,000. This move is anticipated to have a positive impact on household incomes, boosting overall economic activity.

The Budget also provides insights into how the government generates revenue and allocates its funds.

Budget 2025: Where does the rupee come from?

The government’s major sources of revenue include borrowing and other liabilities (24 per cent), income tax (22 per cent), GST and other indirect taxes (18 per cent), and corporate tax (17 per cent). Other sources such as non-tax receipts, excise duties, customs, and non-debt capital receipts make up the remaining share.

Budget 2025: Where does the rupee go?

On the expenditure side, a significant portion of the government’s funds is allocated towards states’ share of taxes and duties (22 per cent) and interest payments (20 per cent). Spending on central sector schemes, defence, finance commission transfers, centrally sponsored schemes, and subsidies also form major components of the Budget. Pension payments and other expenditures take up the rest of the allocation.

How is it different from last year's Budget?

What does this mean?