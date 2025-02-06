Congress model is mixture of lies, appeasement, nepotism: PM in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying the grand old party's political model is based on a "mixture of lies, appeasement, nepotism."

Replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Rajya Sahba, PM Modi said it would be a "huge mistake" to expect the Congress upholding "sabka saath, sabka vikas (together with all, development for all)."

"It is beyond their thinking and it also doesn't suit their roadmap because the whole party is dedicated only to one family," PM Modi said.

Highlighting the success of his government’s development model, the prime minister said, "The people of the nation have tested, understood and supported our model of development. Our model of development is 'nation first'."

He further criticised the Congress for "appeasement politics." "After 2014, India got an alternate model of governance. This model is not focused on appeasement, but on satisfaction," he said.

PM Modi also discussed the issue of caste politics, accusing opposition parties of trying to spread "caste poison" in society. He pointed out the long-standing demand from OBC MPs across all parties for constitutional recognition of the OBC Panel, which had been rejected during the Congress era.

"For many years, OBC MPs from all parties had been demanding constitutional status for the OBC Panel. But their demand was rejected, as it might not have suited their (Congress) politics. But we gave constitutional status to this panel," he said.

PM Modi also criticised the Congress for its "historical disregard" for Dr BR Ambedkar, saying, "It is well documented how much anger and hatred Congress had towards Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar. They never considered Baba Saheb worthy of the Bharat Ratna award. But today due to compulsions they are having to raise the slogan of 'Jai Bhim'."

(With agency inputs)