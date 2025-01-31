Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Amid 90-hr workweek debate, Eco survey bets on employees' mental well-being

Amid 90-hr workweek debate, Eco survey bets on employees' mental well-being

The Economic Survey 2024-2025 document argues that the ramifications of low levels of mental well-being is detrimental, not just to the health of the person, but to the economy as well

mental well being

Citing a study, the survey warns that workweeks exceeding 55 to 60 hours can have serious health consequences for employees. | Photo: CIO

Kshitiz Bhardwaj New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid the debate over 70-hour and 90-hour workweeks sparked by Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and L&T Chairman S N Subrahmanyan, the Economic Survey 2024-2025 has emphasised the importance of a healthy work culture, good lifestyle and mental well-being to achieve the goals of sustained economic growth.
 
Citing a study, the survey warns that workweeks exceeding 55 to 60 hours can have serious health consequences for employees. Prolonged deskbound work, it says, is equally detrimental to mental well-being, reinforcing the need for a more measured approach to productivity.
 
The Economic Survey argues that the ramification of low levels of mental well-being is detrimental, not just to the health of the individual, but to the economy as well. Those who score low levels of mental well-being are unable to work for longer periods as compared to those who score high levels of mental well-being. 
mental health
 
 
The survey further argues that hostile work cultures and excessive hours spent working at the desk can adversely affect mental well-being and ultimately put the brakes on the pace of economic growth.

Also Read

VC investments hit $16.7 billion this yr powered by tech sector

India Inc investments set to rebound as Economic Survey signals recovery

jobs, employment

India's corporate profits hit 15-yr high, but wages lag behind: Eco Survey

Purchasing Health Insurance

U-WIN transformative step in immunisation effort: Economic Survey

TAX

Telangana tops in own tax revenue during Apr-Nov last year: Economic Survey

artificial intelligence machine learning

Economic Survey 2025: AI an unprecedented opportunity and challenge

 
Call for a healthy work culture
 
Suggesting that the experience at working hours has a direct link with the mental well-being of an employee, the survey argues for a healthy work culture. Citing a study conducted by the Sapien Labs Centre for Human Brain and Mind, it says that individuals with the best manager and colleague relationships report a 100-point higher mental well-being score compared to their counterparts working with the worst manager or peer relationships.
 
Social interaction at the workplace also plays an important role in mental well-being. According to the survey, individuals in fully remote work situations have a mental well-being score lower than counterparts in either fully in-person or hybrid work models, suggesting that social interaction at work is essential to preserve mental well-being.
 
Focussing on the workload, the survey says those having the best workload are more mentally well-being than their counterparts having the worst workload. Citing a WHO study, the survey says that around $1 trillion of financial loss is annually incurred due to depression and anxiety, significant traits of poor mental well-being.
 
Lifestyle choices and family situations
 
The survey also suggests healthy lifestyle choices for better mental well-being. Individuals who rarely consume ultra-processed or packaged junk food have better mental well-being than those who regularly do, the survey says.
 
Similarly, those who spend more time on social media or are not close to their families have worse mental well-being, according to the survey. It says that if India needs to achieve its economic ambitions, then immediate attention must be given to lifestyle choices that are often made during childhood and youth. 
 
Suggests returning to the roots
 
The survey argues that mental health issues in children and adolescents are often linked to the overuse of the internet. It highlights Jonathan Haidt’s book ‘The Anxious Generation’, saying, “arrival of the ‘phone-based childhood’ is rewiring the very experience of growing up.”
 
The document mentions the recent ban on the use of social media by less than 16 years of age in Australia to stress the gravity of the situation. It says that there is an urgent need for school and family-level interventions to encourage healthy pastimes that include meeting with friends, playing outside etc.
 
The Economic Survey 2024-2025 proposes investing time in building close family bonds will help children move away from the internet. In many ways, returning to our roots may allow us to reach further for the skies in terms of mental health, the survey says.
 

More From This Section

Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran at the Business Standard BFSI Summit | Photo: kamlesh pednekar

Economic Survey 2025 Highlights: China is world's sole manufacturing superpower, says CEA

Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran at the Business Standard BFSI Summit | Photo: kamlesh pednekar

Give back entrepreneurs & households their time and mental bandwidth: CEA

Cash, money, debt, lending, loans, currency, rupee

Karnataka seeks Rs 11,495 crore special grants among others in Union Budget

Textile, Textile industry, workers

Economic Survey backs MMF shift as India lags in global textile production

Microfinance, mutual fund

Eco Survey asks financial regulators to balance stability, innovation

Topics : Economic Survey Budget 2025 Union Budget Mental health mental health care workplace diversity workplace safety Workplace health

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon