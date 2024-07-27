Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

State name missing in Budget doesn't mean funds not allocated: MoS Murugan

Absence of name of a state in Union Budget does not mean no funds were allocated to it, Uttar Pradesh was not mentioned, Rajasthan was not mentioned, even Madhya Pradesh was not mentioned, he added

Murugan noted that Rs 9,151 crore was allocated for railway projects in Andhra Pradesh |(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Vijayawada
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 3:44 PM IST
Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan on Saturday said absence of a state's name in the Union Budget does not mean that funds were not allocated to them.

He claimed that states are always getting sufficient funds from the Centre.

Absence of the name of a state in the Union Budget does not mean no funds were allocated to it. Uttar Pradesh was not mentioned, Rajasthan was not mentioned. Even Madhya Pradesh was not mentioned. It does not mean that sufficient funds were not allocated, he told reporters.

Further, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his commitment to the people of Andhra Pradesh during his visit to the state earlier that similar to Viksit Bharat (developed India) the government will also go ahead for Viksit Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, addressing a press conference, the Union Minister highlighted several allocations made to the southern state in the Union Budget 2024-25.

Customs duty exemption on shrimp production, impetus to natural farming, Rs 168 crore funds for the establishment of a petroleum university and others were among the developments which will benefit Andhra Pradesh, he added.

Murugan noted that Rs 9,151 crore was allocated for railway projects in Andhra Pradesh.


First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

