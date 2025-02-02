Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Budget / News / Statsguru: Budget 2025-26 pushes demand, caps capital expenditure

Statsguru: Budget 2025-26 pushes demand, caps capital expenditure

A key driver of this effort is a demand push through cuts in personal income tax rates under the new tax regime

Nirmala Sitharaman Budget
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PTI)
Shikha Chaturvedi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2025 | 10:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Budget 2025-26 aims to revive economic momentum, but it has set a nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth target of 10.1 per cent for FY26, slightly higher than the 9.7 per cent recorded in the previous year and less than 10.5 per cent assumed in the previous Budget. This comes after two consecutive years of the economy falling short of expectations (Chart 1). 
A key driver of this effort is a demand push through cuts in personal income tax rates under the new tax regime. Even then, gross tax receipts are projected to inch up to 12 per cent of GDP in FY26 (Chart 2). 
 
The government is trying to rein in capital expenditure in FY 26 after actual capex declined in the current financial year relative to the Budget projection. However, its share in total expenditure is projected to increase to 22.10 per cent in FY26, up from 21.6 per cent in FY25. This means a higher leash on revenue expenditure that would raise the quality of expenditure (Chart 3). 
Meanwhile, the Budget documents suggest that the government expects a flat subsidy (Chart 4). 

Also Read

Premium

Statsguru: India does not collect more taxes than its peers, data shows

Premium

Statsguru: Commercial realty sees growing demand amid limited supply

Premium

Statsguru: Are consumers paying exorbitant price for farm products?

Premium

Statsguru: India's forest and tree cover at 25.17% of total land area

Premium

Cheap imports, declining FDI challenge India's textile export ambitions

 While boosting income tax collections, the government maintains a cautious approach to social sector spending. Both health and education spending is projected to be flat as a proportion to GDP in FY 26 year-on-year (Chart 5). 
In the past decade, the government invested heavily in infrastructure to boost growth and employment. Now, capex has to bear the burden of fiscal consolidation with the government expecting the private sector to chip in (Chart 6). 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Right price, right time: Volatility unlocks opportunity, says Vikas Khemani

Budget 2025: FPI may liquidate some holdings before higher tax kicks in

Budget 2025: Govt to develop top 50 tourist spots, streamline e-visas

The after-Budget playbook: The six-month rocket fuel for market gains

Budget 2025: Strategic petroleum reserves see Rs 5,597 cr allocation boost

Topics :StatsGuruBudget 2025CapexIndustrial demand

First Published: Feb 02 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story