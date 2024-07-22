Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stressed debt worth Rs 1.65 trillion on NARCL's radar: Economic Survey

Offers on assets worth Rs 1.25 trillion are at different stages of acquisition; evaluations for assets of around Rs 40,000 crore are currently in progress

According to the Economic Survey, the prerequisites for an efficient market for NPAs are that it should be deep, competitive, and have adequate liquidity
Subrata Panda Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 2:49 PM IST
The state-owned National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL) is eyeing stressed debt acquisitions totalling Rs 1.65 trillion. Offers for assets worth Rs 1.25 trillion are in different stages of acquisition and undergoing due diligence, while evaluations for assets valued at around Rs 40,000 crore are currently underway, the Economic Survey for 2023-24 said on Monday.

So far, the state-owned asset reconstruction company (ARC) has acquired stressed debt from 18 accounts, worth Rs 92,000 crore, including the acquisition of the ailing Srei Infrastructure Finance and Srei Equipment Finance as resolution applicants.

Incorporated in 2021, with a majority stake held by public sector banks and the balance by private sector banks, NARCL has the mandate to acquire fully provisioned stressed assets from banks. NARCL acquires stressed debt on a 15:85 cash-to-security receipts structure. The security receipts issued by NARCL have a government guarantee of up to Rs 30,600 crore. The condition precedent for the invocation of the guarantee would be resolution or liquidation. The guarantee would cover the shortfall between the face value of the security receipts and the actual realisation.

Overall, ARCs are emerging as an alternative channel for investors, including foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), to access the non-performing assets/distressed assets held by banks, the Economic Survey said. According to data, in FY23, ARCs acquired about 9.7 per cent of the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of scheduled commercial banks, compared to 3.2 per cent in FY22.

According to the Economic Survey, the prerequisites for an efficient market for NPAs are that it should be deep, competitive, and have adequate liquidity. “The market has to have enough investors to ensure that the price discovery of the NPAs is efficient. It has to have adequate liquidity to support acquisition from the banks and support asset turnaround,” the survey said.

Apart from direct measures taken to reduce the gross NPAs (GNPAs), the government is building systemic strength in the market with market-based interventions to improve liquidity and competition by establishing a bad bank and encouraging the insolvency and bankruptcy ecosystem, it further added.

Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has implemented several measures to improve liquidity in the market for distressed assets, including permitting FPIs to invest in debt instruments issued by companies undergoing resolution and in security receipts (SRs) issued by ARCs. These measures have led to an increase in FPI investment in SRs issued by ARCs from around Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 14,482 crore during FY22, the survey said.

Additionally, Sebi has allowed special situation funds, a sub-component of alternative investment funds, to invest in SRs issued by ARCs and to act as resolution applicants under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) process subject to certain conditions. “With increased access to funds, market participants are likely to invest in more NPAs/distressed assets, and the recovery rate for banks is expected to be higher,” the survey said.

Commenting on the insolvency and bankruptcy process, the survey said, “In the eight years since 2016, 31,394 corporate debtors involving a value of Rs 13.9 trillion have been disposed of (including pre-admission case disposals) as of March 2024.”

The loss of control immediately after admission into the resolution process has led debtors to settle with creditors as soon as the applications are filed with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). “A singularly notable fact is that Rs 10.2 lakh crore of underlying defaults were addressed at the pre-admission stage. This change in debtor behaviour has been a big boon for banks and other lending institutions. The Code has created an optimal incentive-disincentive mix to facilitate above-board and transparent dealings in creditor-debtor relations,” the survey said.

Topics :Economic SurveyBudget 2024Union BudgetDebt

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

