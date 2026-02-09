Stocks to Watch today: Tata Steel, SBI, Hind Zinc, BEML, PFC, Aurobindo
Stocks to Watch today, February 9, 2026: Tata Steel, State Bank of India, Hindustan Zinc, IRB Infrastructure, and Sula Vineyards are in focus on Monday
Stocks to watch today, Monday, February 9, 2026: Indian markets will likely open on a positive note, as indicated by the GIFT Nifty. The futures were quoted at 25,928, up 192 points or 0.75 per cent as of 8:15 AM.
Gains in Asian share indices may also lend support to Indian markets. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped over 4 per cent and hit a fresh high in early trade after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi won a historic mandate.
South Korea’s Kospi and mainland China’s CSI 300 rose as much as 4.6 per cent and 1.4 per cent, respectively. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
In this backdrop, here’s a list of stocks to watch todayQ3 results today: Zydus Lifesciences, Aurobindo Pharma, All Time Plastics, Amber Enterprises India, Bajaj Electricals, Bata India, Enviro Infra Engineers, PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Happiest Minds Technologies, Navin Fluorine International, P N Gadgil Jewellers, Ramco Cements, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Trident, and Vadilal Industries will release quarterly earnings today.
Tata Steel: The company’s net profit surged 723.1 per cent on year to ₹2,688.7 crore in the October–December (Q3FY26). The revenue increased 6.3 per cent on a year-to-year basis to ₹57,002.4 crore during the quarter.
Sula Vineyards: The company’s net profit declined 67.6 per cent on year to ₹9.10 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY26) from ₹28.1 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The revenue declined 9.87 per cent on year to ₹180.4 crore during the quarter, compared to ₹200.15 crore.
State Bank of India: The lender reported that its net profit increased 24.5 per cent year-over-year to ₹21,028 crore in the third quarter (Q3FY26), marking the highest quarterly profit ever recorded. The net interest income (NII) grew 9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹45,190 crore
Kalyan Jewellers: The jeweller reported that its net profit increased 90.3 per cent year-over-year to ₹416.30 crore in the October-December (Q3FY26) quarter from ₹218.68 crore. The revenue increased 42.12 per cent on year to ₹10,343.42 from 7,278.1 crore.
Tata Chemicals: The Tata Group company has approved to invest ₹515 crore in a new greenfield manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu to expand its capacity and strengthen the supply-chain strategy.
Hindustan Zinc: The company has developed a stable and reliable zinc-ion battery pouch cell prototype for large-scale renewable energy storage in collaboration with Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCAC).
PFC, REC: The Board of Directos of Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has approved to acquire 52.63 per cent shareholding in REC. Subsequently, PFC and REC will be merged and will operatie as holding and subsidiary companies.
IRB Infrastructure: The company reported that the total toll revenue increased 21.4 per cent on year to ₹335.3 crore in January from ₹276.1 crore in the same month a year ago.
Bharti Airtel: The company has sought a moratorium on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues on the lines that the Department of Telecommunications has provided the same to Vodafone Idea, according to a Business Standard report.
Mahindra Lifespace Developers: Mitsubishi Electric India's air conditioner and compressor manufacturing facility at Origins by Mahindra in Chennai started operations. This is significant for Mahindra Industrial Park Chennai, which is a joint venture between Mahindra World City Developers and Sumitomo Corporation of Japan.
Ireda: The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (Ireda)'s board okayed a plan to raise funds worth ₹2,994 crore through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP).
Aurobindo Pharma: The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted an inspection of Unit III, the formulation manufacturing facility of Eugia Pharma Specialities -- a wholly owned subsidiary of the company -- located in Pashamylaram, Telangana.
BEML: The state-owned company has okayed a proposal to invest ₹1,500 crore for a greenfield rail manufacturing plant, named ‘BRAHMA’, in Umariya, Madhya Pradesh.
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 8:25 AM IST