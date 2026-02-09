Monday, February 09, 2026 | 08:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Stocks to Watch today: Tata Steel, SBI, Hind Zinc, BEML, PFC, Aurobindo

Stocks to Watch today: Tata Steel, SBI, Hind Zinc, BEML, PFC, Aurobindo

Stocks to Watch today, February 9, 2026: Tata Steel, State Bank of India, Hindustan Zinc, IRB Infrastructure, and Sula Vineyards are in focus on Monday

Stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch today, February 9, 2026: Investors will monitor Tata Steel, State Bank of India, Hindustan Zinc, IRB Infrastructure, and Sula Vineyards.

SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 8:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks to watch today, Monday, February 9, 2026: Indian markets will likely open on a positive note, as indicated by the GIFT Nifty. The futures were quoted at 25,928, up 192 points or 0.75 per cent as of 8:15 AM. 
 
Gains in Asian share indices may also lend support to Indian markets. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped over 4 per cent and hit a fresh high in early trade after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi won a historic mandate. 
 
South Korea’s Kospi and mainland China’s CSI 300 rose as much as 4.6 per cent and 1.4 per cent, respectively.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

In this backdrop, here’s a list of stocks to watch today

Q3 results today: Zydus Lifesciences, Aurobindo Pharma, All Time Plastics, Amber Enterprises India, Bajaj Electricals, Bata India, Enviro Infra Engineers, PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Happiest Minds Technologies, Navin Fluorine International, P N Gadgil Jewellers, Ramco Cements, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Trident, and Vadilal Industries will release quarterly earnings today. 
Tata Steel: The company’s net profit surged 723.1 per cent on year to ₹2,688.7 crore in the October–December (Q3FY26). The revenue increased 6.3 per cent on a year-to-year basis to ₹57,002.4 crore during the quarter.
 
Sula Vineyards: The company’s net profit declined 67.6 per cent on year to ₹9.10 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY26) from ₹28.1 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The revenue declined 9.87 per cent on year to ₹180.4 crore during the quarter, compared to ₹200.15 crore.

Also Read

BSE, Stock Markets

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at solid start, up 240 pts; Nikkei jumps 5% after Takaichi win

Stocks to buy today, Feb 9

Hitachi Energy, Nykaa shares turn bullish; analysts see up to 26% upside

Stocks to buy today, Feb 9

Emcure Pharma, Schaeffler shares look bullish; Osho Krishan suggests 'Buy'

IT stocks log worst week in four months as AI disruption fears resurface

Worst week in 4 months: Claude casts a long shadow over Indian IT stocks

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles share price today

Tata Motors PV: Analysts cautiously positive despite Q3 loss, JLR headwinds

 
State Bank of India:  The lender reported that its net profit increased 24.5 per cent year-over-year to ₹21,028 crore in the third quarter (Q3FY26), marking the highest quarterly profit ever recorded. The net interest income (NII) grew 9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹45,190 crore
 
Kalyan Jewellers: The jeweller reported that its net profit increased 90.3 per cent year-over-year to ₹416.30 crore in the October-December (Q3FY26) quarter from ₹218.68 crore. The revenue increased 42.12 per cent on year to ₹10,343.42 from 7,278.1 crore. 
Tata Chemicals: The Tata Group company has approved to invest ₹515 crore in a new greenfield manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu to expand its capacity and strengthen the supply-chain strategy. 
 
Hindustan Zinc: The company has developed a stable and reliable zinc-ion battery pouch cell prototype for large-scale renewable energy storage in collaboration with Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCAC). 
PFC, REC: The Board of Directos of Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has approved to acquire 52.63 per cent shareholding in REC. Subsequently, PFC and REC will be merged and will operatie as holding and subsidiary companies.
 
IRB Infrastructure: The company reported that the total toll revenue increased 21.4 per cent on year to ₹335.3 crore in January from ₹276.1 crore in the same month a year ago. 
 
Bharti Airtel: The company has sought a moratorium on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues on the lines that the Department of Telecommunications has provided the same to Vodafone Idea, according to a Business Standard report. 
 
Mahindra Lifespace Developers: Mitsubishi Electric India's air conditioner and compressor manufacturing facility at Origins by Mahindra in Chennai started operations. This is significant for Mahindra Industrial Park Chennai, which is a joint venture between Mahindra World City Developers and Sumitomo Corporation of Japan. 
Ireda: The Indian Renewable Energy Development  Agency Ltd (Ireda)'s board okayed a plan to raise funds worth ₹2,994 crore through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP). 
Aurobindo Pharma: The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted an inspection of Unit III, the formulation manufacturing facility of Eugia Pharma Specialities -- a wholly owned subsidiary of the company -- located in Pashamylaram, Telangana. 
BEML: The state-owned company has okayed a proposal to invest ₹1,500 crore for a greenfield rail manufacturing plant, named ‘BRAHMA’, in Umariya, Madhya Pradesh.
 

More From This Section

Aakash Shah of Choice Broking recommends buy in Schneider, Senores and Sundaram Finance on February 9, 2026.

Sundaram Finance, Senores trading near breakout points; check strategy

Asian stocks

Asia rallies as Japan shares surge to record peak post Takaichi's win

Mutual funds

Fund Pick: DSP ELSS Tax Saver, a lock-in that paid investors backpremium

NSE, Nifty

Tata Motors CV and HDFC AMC seen entering Nifty Next 50, shows datapremium

trading, markets

Street signs: Traders eye 26K on Nifty, key test for primary marketpremium

Topics : Sensex stocks to watch Markets stock market trading share market Nifty 50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 8:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySBI Q3 resultsStocks to Buy TodayKunal Kamble Stocks RecommendationsIMD Weather UpdateLIC Q3 ResultBreakout Stocks todayGold and Silver Price TodayQ3 Results Today