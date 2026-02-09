Monday, February 09, 2026 | 08:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold prices fall ₹10 to ₹1,56,590; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,84,900

Gold prices fall ₹10 to ₹1,56,590; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,84,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,43,540

gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,740. | Image: Canva/Free

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 8:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,56,590, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,84,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,43,540.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,590 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,57,300 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,740.
 
  

Also Read

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,56,600; silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹2,85,000

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Surge in gold loans not a cause for concern, says Reserve Bank of India

Arun Narayan, chief executive officer, jewellery business, Titan

Titan's jewellery business picks up amid fall in gold prices: CEOpremium

gold

India gold premiums drops sharply; China demand up ahead of Lunar New Year

Gold, Silver price crash: Gold, Silver rates sank up to 6% in Friday's intra-day deals on the MCX.

MCX Gold down 23%; Silver prices dip by nearly ₹200,000 from high in 6 days

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,43,690, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,44,190 in Chennai.
               
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,43,690. 
                     
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,84,900.
    
US gold and silver extended gains on Monday as the dollar weakened, while investors awaited a key US labour market report due later in the week to gauge the interest rate trajectory.
 
Spot gold rose 1.4 per cent to $5,029.09 per ounce by 0037 GMT after a near 4 per cent climb on Friday. US gold futures for April delivery gained 1.4 per cent to $5,051.0 per ounce.
 
Spot silver was up 2.5 per cent after a 10 per cent gain in the previous session.
 
Spot platinum rose 1.8 per cent to $2,134.18 per ounce, while palladium gained 1.8 per cent to $1,737.75.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

More From This Section

gold

Gold holds the ground as traders track US inflation data: Analysts

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold, silver extend losses amid global tech rout, firmer US dollar

gold

Gold prices fall ₹10 to ₹1,54,410; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,99,900

silver

Silver plummets more than 15%, erasing gains from two-day recovery

gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,59,450; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹3,20,100

Topics : Gold Prices gold silver prices gold and silver prices Silver Prices Bullion industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 8:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySBI Q3 resultsStocks to Buy TodayKunal Kamble Stocks RecommendationsIMD Weather UpdateLIC Q3 ResultBreakout Stocks todayGold and Silver Price TodayQ3 Results Today