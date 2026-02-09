Gold prices fall ₹10 to ₹1,56,590; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,84,900
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,56,590, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,84,900.
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,43,540.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,590 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,57,300 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,740.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,43,690, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,44,190 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,43,690.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,84,900.
US gold and silver extended gains on Monday as the dollar weakened, while investors awaited a key US labour market report due later in the week to gauge the interest rate trajectory.
Spot gold rose 1.4 per cent to $5,029.09 per ounce by 0037 GMT after a near 4 per cent climb on Friday. US gold futures for April delivery gained 1.4 per cent to $5,051.0 per ounce.
Spot silver was up 2.5 per cent after a 10 per cent gain in the previous session.
Spot platinum rose 1.8 per cent to $2,134.18 per ounce, while palladium gained 1.8 per cent to $1,737.75.
(with inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 8:27 AM IST