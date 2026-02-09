Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at solid start, up 240 pts; Nikkei jumps 5% after Takaichi win

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, February 9, 2026: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a solid start on Monday, after Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a solid start on Monday, after India and the US released a joint statement on Friday, February 6, 2026, outlining a framework for the Interim Trade Agreement (ITA) following the announcement of the trade deal earlier last week.

The ITA will act as the first step toward a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), providing near-term clarity on tariffs and laying the groundwork for deeper trade integration. Additionally, President Donald Trump removed the extra 25 per cent tariff he had imposed on Indian goods over India’s purchases of Russian oil. The order also said India has committed to stopping direct and indirect imports of Russian oil, while increasing purchases of US energy products.

Around 07:00 AM, the GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,938.5 levels, up by 241 points or 0.94 per cent.

Asian markets were trading higher on Monday, led by a surge in Japanese stocks that climbed to a record high after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi secured a historic election victory . Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 4.5 per cent, and South Korea's KOSPI index was quoting 4.4 per cent higher. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up by 1.57 per cent.

On Friday, February 6, 2026, US equities bounced back after a tough week for tech shares, as investors reassessed the concerns over AI disruption and heavy spending by major technology companies. The S&P 500 index was up 1.97 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite rose 2.18 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2.47 per cent.

Q3 results today

Zydus Lifesciences, Linde India, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, KPR Mill, Navin Fluorine International, The Ramco Cements, Pfizer, Neuland Laboratories, Trident, Jain Resource Recycling, Graphite India, Sansera Engineering, Privi Speciality Chemicals, Happy Forgings, Embassy Developments, Jyothy Labs, Lloyds Enterprises, Genus Power Infrastructures, PN Gadgil Jewellers, Sri Lotus Developers & Realty, Gujarat State Feritilisers, and Suprajit Engineering, among others, will announce their quarterly earnings today.

IPO Corner