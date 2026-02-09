Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at solid start, up 240 pts; Nikkei jumps 5% after Takaichi win
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,938.5 levels, up by 241 points or 0.94 per cent, indicating a solid start amid positive cues
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, February 9, 2026: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a solid start on Monday, after India and the US released a joint statement on Friday, February 6, 2026, outlining a framework for the Interim Trade Agreement (ITA) following the announcement of the trade deal earlier last week.
The ITA will act as the first step toward a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), providing near-term clarity on tariffs and laying the groundwork for deeper trade integration. Additionally, President Donald Trump removed the extra 25 per cent tariff he had imposed on Indian goods over India’s purchases of Russian oil. The order also said India has committed to stopping direct and indirect imports of Russian oil, while increasing purchases of US energy products.
Around 07:00 AM, the GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,938.5 levels, up by 241 points or 0.94 per cent.
Asian markets were trading higher on Monday, led by a surge in Japanese stocks that climbed to a record high after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi secured a historic election victory. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 4.5 per cent, and South Korea's KOSPI index was quoting 4.4 per cent higher. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up by 1.57 per cent.
On Friday, February 6, 2026, US equities bounced back after a tough week for tech shares, as investors reassessed the concerns over AI disruption and heavy spending by major technology companies. The S&P 500 index was up 1.97 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite rose 2.18 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2.47 per cent.
Q3 results today
Zydus Lifesciences, Linde India, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, KPR Mill, Navin Fluorine International, The Ramco Cements, Pfizer, Neuland Laboratories, Trident, Jain Resource Recycling, Graphite India, Sansera Engineering, Privi Speciality Chemicals, Happy Forgings, Embassy Developments, Jyothy Labs, Lloyds Enterprises, Genus Power Infrastructures, PN Gadgil Jewellers, Sri Lotus Developers & Realty, Gujarat State Feritilisers, and Suprajit Engineering, among others, will announce their quarterly earnings today.
IPO Corner
In the mainboard IPO segment, public issues of Aye Finance and Fractal Analytics will open for subscription today.
8:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Motors CV and HDFC AMC seen entering Nifty Next 50, shows data
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The upcoming rebalancing of the Nifty indices is expected to trigger a significant reshuffle in the Nifty Next 50, with Tata Motors (commercial vehicle) and HDFC Asset Management Company emerging as the key beneficiaries. According to an analysis by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, Tata Motors could attract passive inflows of around ₹1,296 crore after its inclusion. HDFC AMC and Muthoot Finance are also expected to benefit, with estimated inflows of approximately ₹734 crore and ₹625 crore, respectively. READ MORE
8:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hitachi Energy, Nykaa shares turn bullish; analysts see up to 26% upside
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Navin Fluorine International share price is trading in a strong long-term uptrend on the weekly chart and has recently broken above the 6,200 resistance zone, signaling fresh strength. Hitachi Energy India share price has delivered a strong bullish breakout on the daily chart, with price closing above the 21,800 resistance zone on heavy volumes, highlighting strong buying interest. READ MORE
7:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Emcure Pharma, Schaeffler shares look bullish; Osho Krishan suggests 'Buy'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Emcure Pharma share price has been in a secular uptrend, hovering above all its significant EMAs on the daily chart, with a 'higher high' formation. Schaeffler share price has been in a corrective phase until it tested the 50-per cent Fibonacci retracement, which was identified as a strong demand zone and showcased a robust rebound on the weekly chart. READ MORE
7:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints a positive opening; up 200 pts
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,938.5 levels, up by 241 points or 0.94 per cent, amid positive global and domestic cues. India and the US released a joint statement on Friday, February 6, 2026, outlining a framework for the Interim Trade Agreement (ITA) following the announcement of the trade deal earlier last week.
7:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets trade higher, following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's win
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets were trading higher on Monday, led by a surge in Japanese stocks that climbed to a record high after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi secured a historic election victory. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 4.5 per cent, and South Korea's KOSPI index was quoting 4.4 per cent higher. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up by 1.57 per cent.
7:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets settled higher last week
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stocks rebounded on Friday after a tough week for tech shares, as investors reassessed the concerns over AI disruption and heavy spending by major technology companies. The S&P 500 index was up 1.97 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite rose 2.18 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2.47 per cent.
7:09 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
Topics : Donald Trump Sensex MARKET LIVE Stock Market Today Share Market Today BSE SME IPOs IPOs Gift Nifty MARKETS LIVE India US Trade Deal nikkei Asian markets US markets Markets Nifty50
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 7:26 AM IST