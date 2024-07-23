Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Budget / News / TN govt says Union Budget has betrayed; AIADMK calls it 'a disappointment'

TN govt says Union Budget has betrayed; AIADMK calls it 'a disappointment'

Opposition AIADMK termed Budget as 'a big disappointmen'" in all aspects and claimed that it was prepared 'only to satisfy' BJP allies' ruled states and not for equitable economic development of India

M K Stalin, Tamil Nadu CM, DMK President
Centre has consistently chosen to ignore the demands raised by Chief Minister M K Stalin on a numerous issues: Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 8:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Tamil Nadu government and the opposition AIADMK slammed the Union Budget on Tuesday allegedly for ignoring the state and for favouring the BJP allies ruled states.

The Centre has consistently chosen to ignore the demands raised by Chief Minister M K Stalin on a numerous issues and also the requests that he had placed before the Union government, state Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"It is true that Tamil Nadu has been betrayed. Though the Centre has been lavish in allocating funds to several states, it has not accepted the demands of our Chief Minister," Thennarasu told reporters here.

Responding to a question on the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament earlier in the day, he said, the Centre has not accepted the demands that he had conveyed on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government.

Opposition AIADMK termed the Budget as "a big disappointment" in all aspects and claimed that it was prepared "only to satisfy" the BJP allies' ruled states and not for equitable economic development of India.

The lack of any new announcements for Tamil Nadu showed the BJP government's "grudge" towards the state, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said.

More From This Section

Game for skill: Budget 2024 draws roadmap for industry-ready workforce

Budget LIVE: Will use Rs 1.08 trillion Railway Budget allocation to boost safety, says Vaishnaw

Ignored plight of Manipur amidst flood, violence in Union Budget: Congress

Budget 2024 proposes lower TDS for insurance commission, bonus payment

Budget 2024: Govt gives some relief to boost MRO services in India

He expressed dismay over the DMK and its allies for not taking any steps to ensure projects for the state. "It was also disappointing that despite the people sending 39 MPs from the DMK camp to the Parliament, the ruling party and allies have not ensured any initiative to the state," Palaniswami said in a statement here.

The DMK and allies have not attempted to take any steps from 2019 to 2024 and they are likely to remain "silent," he alleged.

Although a major chunk of allocation for flood relief has been made for Bihar, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Sikkim, the Budget has not earmarked flood relief for Tamil Nadu, he said.

BJP's ally and PMK founder Dr Ramadas expressed disappointment that the Budget did not spell out any projects for Tamil Nadu, although it had made numerous good announcements including slashing tax and reducing customs duty on goods such as gold, silver, mobile phones, and in announcing several new schemes.

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai termed the Budget as "regressive" that has no scope for growth, does not increase employment opportunities and does not remove the economic disparity prevailing in the society.

MDMK chief Vaiko, another ally of the ruling DMK, said the demands of the farmers have not been met.

CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said the Budget has been presented by the BJP to "retain power." "There are no achievements except that the same Finance Minister has presented the Budget again," he added.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Budget 2024: Karnataka CM says FM has done injustice to people of state

Union Budget 2024: Rs 13,539 cr allocated to social justice department

Civil aviation ministry gets Rs 2,357 cr budgetary allocation for 2024-25

Union Budget 2024-25: A Budget for long term capital and gains

Union Budget 2024: Disability affairs department allocated Rs 1,225 cr

Topics :Union budgetsTamil NaduBudget 2024mk stalinDMK-AIADMK

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story