Home / Budget / News / Ignored plight of Manipur amidst flood, violence in Union Budget: Congress

Ignored plight of Manipur amidst flood, violence in Union Budget: Congress

State Congress president K Meghachandra alleged that there was a partisan approach in the Budget, and said that 'entire Northeast was not taken care of'

flood, imphal flood, manipur flood
Not providing any aid to more than 60,000 displaced people is also a setback: Manipur Congress (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 8:02 PM IST
The opposition Congress in Manipur on Tuesday criticised the BJP-led government at the Centre, alleging that it ignored the plight of the state, which not only suffered a major flood but also bore the brunt of ethnic violence, in the Union Budget.

State Congress president K Meghachandra alleged that there was a partisan approach in the Budget.

"There was a partiality in the budget. The entire Northeast was not taken care of. Manipur was once again neglected. While flood-hit Assam was mentioned, Manipur that witnessed a catastrophic hailstorm and two of the worst floods in more than 20 years was not," he said.

"Not providing any aid to more than 60,000 displaced people is also a setback. We are very much disappointed," he said.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP in the state hailed the Budget, asserting that it was dedicated to the holistic and inclusive development of all citizens.

In a statement, state BJP spokesperson M Asnikumar said, "To achieve comprehensive social justice, we will employ a saturation approach to ensure all eligible individuals are covered by various programs, including those for education and health."

"I am delighted to know that the budget proposes to allocate Rs 2 trn for job creation over five years and a new employment skilling scheme," he said.

Asnikumar said the budget seeks to ensure that all Indians, irrespective of their religion, caste, gender and age, make substantial progress in realising their life goals and aspirations.


Topics :Manipur govtNortheast floodsCongressBudget 2024Budget and EconomyBudget and Politics

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 8:02 PM IST

