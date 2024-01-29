Budget 2024 LIVE: Logistic sector seek capex push for infra development

Talking about their expectations from the union budget, leaders from the automobile space have said that the government should continue to focus on supporting and promoting green mobility, alongside providing the supporting infrastructure for alternate fuel vehicles. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to table the interim budget before the lower house on February 1. "We expect capex on infrastructural projects to continue, aiding the automotive sector. The policy push for green mobility should remain a key focus for the government, encouraging faster adoption of electric vehicles," Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Santosh Iyer said.
Budget 2024 expectations LIVE: Logistics sector urges capex push towards transport, port & digital development
Ravi Jakhar, the chief strategy officer of Allcargo Group expects the upcoming Budget to continue it capital expenditure push towards key infrastructure development projects.
Jakhar said, “As India is emerging as a viable alternative for the global multinational companies for diversifying their manufacturing base, the accelerated development of logistics infrastructure and favourable policy formulations will play an enabling role in helping the country garner a larger share in the global manufacturing value chain. Therefore, we expect the upcoming budget to propose a continued capex push for transportation, port and digital infrastructure development to boost logistics efficiency and competitiveness in line with the vision and goals of National Logistics Policy. We expect the budget to support persistent efforts of the logistics industry to develop last-mile connectivity to facilitate the transformative growth of the SMEs through effective local and global value chain integrations, as they are the key growth drivers of the economy. In addition, we expect the budget to propose incentives to drive large-scale green or renewable energy adoption so that the industry can play a pivotal role in achieving the country's net zero target.”
11:18 AM
Budget 2024 LIVE: Govt to create 75 Digital Banking Units in 75 districts of the country
10:41 AM
Budget 2024 expectations LIVE: Auto manufacturers look for consistency in industry policies
JK Tyre & Industries Chairman & Managing Director Raghupati Singhania said that consistent automotive policies would propel sectoral expansion.
He said, "A robust budget is vital for India's journey to become the third-largest global economy."
10:08 AM
Budget 2024 expectations LIVE: Luxury car industry asks for no surprises in upcoming Budget
The luxury car industry aspires for a rationalised duty structure and GST on priority.
Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Santosh Iyer said, "Overall, we expect consistency in various policies and no surprises in the upcoming budget," Iyer stated.
Luxury vehicles currently attract the top GST slab of 28 per cent with an additional cess of 20 per cent on sedans and 22 per cent on SUVs, taking the total tax incidence to up to 50 per cent.
9:37 AM
Union budget expectations 2024: Income tax exemptions, support for female entrepreneurs
As the budget announcement draws closer, the expectations are on the rise. An increase in income tax exemption limits, financial support to female entrepreneurs, and long-term steps to boost consumption are among the expectations of experts from the interim budget.
9:29 AM
Stock markets to focus on union budget announcements, US federal policy this week
This week is packed with important events for the global and Indian economy alike. As FM Sitharaman prepares to present the interim budget on Thursday, the US Federal policy decision and quarterly earnings will also be announced this week. The two big events will have all the attention of investors in the stock markets. On the macroeconomic front, the PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) data for the manufacturing sector is scheduled to be announced on Thursday.
9:22 AM
Auto companies seek continued push to green mobility, supporting infrastructure
Talking about their expectations from the union budget, leaders from the automobile space have said that the government should continue to focus on supporting and promoting green mobility, alongside providing the supporting infrastructure for alternate fuel vehicles. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to table the interim budget before the lower house on February 1. "We expect capex on infrastructural projects to continue, aiding the automotive sector. The policy push for green mobility should remain a key focus for the government, encouraging faster adoption of electric vehicles," Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Santosh Iyer said.