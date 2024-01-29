Budget 2024 LIVE: Logistic sector seek capex push for infra development

Talking about their expectations from the union budget, leaders from the automobile space have said that the government should continue to focus on supporting and promoting green mobility, alongside providing the supporting infrastructure for alternate fuel vehicles. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to table the interim budget before the lower house on February 1. "We expect capex on infrastructural projects to continue, aiding the automotive sector. The policy push for green mobility should remain a key focus for the government, encouraging faster adoption of electric vehicles," Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Santosh Iyer said. This week is packed with important events for the global and Indian economy alike. As FM Sitharaman prepares to present the interim budget on Thursday, the US Federal policy decision and quarterly earnings will also be announced this week. The two big events will have all the attention of investors in the stock markets. On the macroeconomic front, the PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) data for the manufacturing sector is scheduled to be announced on Thursday. As the budget announcement draws closer, the expectations are on the rise. An increase in income tax exemption limits, financial support to female entrepreneurs, and long-term steps to boost consumption are among the expectations of experts from the interim budget. Bharat Chamber of Commerce president N G Khaitan said there is a need for a long-term taxation policy and parity in taxation among companies, partnerships and limited liability partnerships (LLPs) for a level playing field for small and medium firms, according to a report published in PTI.