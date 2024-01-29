Sensex (    %)
                        
Union Budget 2024: India likely to register 7% economic growth in FY25

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget on Feb. 1, factoring in the growth projections

Reuters NEW DELHI
Jan 29 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

India's economy is forecast to grow 7 per cent in the 2024/25 fiscal year from an estimated 7.3 per cent in the current year that ends on March 31, the government said in its latest review on Monday.
The estimates come days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government presents its last budget before the country heads to a general election this summer.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget on Feb. 1, factoring in the growth projections.
"The robustness seen in domestic demand, namely, private consumption and investment, traces its origin to the reforms and measures implemented by the government over the last ten years," the review said.
According to the government's first advance estimates, India's economy is seen growing at 7.3 per cent in the current fiscal year, after growth of 7.2 per cent in 2022/23 and 8.7 per cent in 2021/22.
S&P Global Ratings expects India will remain the fastest-growing major economy for the next three years, putting it on track to become the world's third-largest onomy by 2030, overtaking Japan and Germany.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

