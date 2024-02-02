Budget 2024 LIVE updates: FM sticks to prudence, puts focus on capex

In the much-anticipated Interim Budget announced on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the fiscal deficit in 2023-24 is expected to be 5.8 per cent, lower than the earlier estimates of 5.9 per cent. For 2024-25, it has been estimated at 5.1 per cent."We continue on the path of fiscal consolidation to reduce the fiscal deficit to 4.5 per cent in 2025-26," Sitharaman stated. In her Budget speech, Sitharaman said that the central government will borrow Rs 14.13 trillion in the year starting April 1 as compared to Rs 15.43 trillion in the current year. The net borrowings have been pegged at Rs 11.75 trillion for the next financial year. Sitharaman mentioned a target of Rs 11.1 trillion in capex, which is more than triple the Rs 3.1 trillion seen in 2018-19. This has been funded by an increase in direct and indirect tax collections. Agriculture and rural spends have declined relative to the size of the economy, and there has been limited growth in health and educational expenditure. FM Sitharaman has signaled that fiscal discipline will be maintained. “It is a Budget that will help empower women. I applaud the proposals to create more lakhpati didis, extend the Ayushman Bharat health insurance to ASHA and Aanganwadi workers and construct houses under the PM Awas Yojana. It is a development-oriented Budget,” , Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said. Reacting on the Interim Budget, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said that, “Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented an empty Budget that has nothing to weigh upon. Also, it lacks mention of the Centre’s past achievements nor does it offer a solution to the present problems or guarantee future benefits”