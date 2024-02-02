Ready reckoner: FM Sitharaman's interim Budget places emphasis on growth

The government has been spending big and increasing share of that outlay is going towards capital expenditure (capex). The Interim Budget mentions a target of Rs 11.1 trillion in capex. This is more than triple the Rs 3.1 trillion seen in 2018-19. This has been funded by an increase in direct and indirect tax collections. Agriculture and rural spends have dipped relative to the size of the economy, and there has been limited growth in health and educational expenditure. The finance minister has indicated that fiscal discipline will be maintained.