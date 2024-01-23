Budget LIVE updates: Govt to reduce fiscal deficit, focus remains on capex

Budget 2024: In its interim budget scheduled to be tabled on February 1, the government is likely to focus on controlling the fiscal deficit while expanding the capital expenditure to an all-time high, according to a report published in Reuters. This budget is significant given that it will be tabled weeks before the Lok Sabha elections where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is predicted to win a third-term. The interim budget is likely to stike a balance between populist measures and fiscal prudence.
The fiscal deficit target for FY25 is likely to be pegged at 5.3 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the upcoming interim budget, suggests an analysis of multiple projections made by economists and forecasting agencies, Business Standard reported.
Fiscal deficit is determined by calculating the difference between the total income of the government and the total expenditure incurred by it.
Budget 2024 time: Why the Union Budget is presented at 11 am
The Budget was presented at 5 pm on the last working day of February since the colonial era. The time was chosen due to India’s time difference from the United Kingdom. India’s time is 4.5 hours ahead of the British Summertime, and the Budget at 5 pm (IST) ensured that it was announced during the day in the UK.
However, the practice was changed by Yashwant Sinha in 1999 under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government. Sinha, who was India’s finance minister between 1998 and 2002, suggested that the Budget be presented at 11 am as it would allow time to analyse numbers. Sinha also said that this would allow more informed debate in the Parliament.
On February 27, 1999, Sinha presented the Budget at 11 am for the first time in India. Since then, it has been presented at 11 am.
Budget 2024 LIVE update: PM Modi promises to install rooftop solar panels in 10 million houses
Following the Ram mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X, "The first decision I have taken after returning from Ayodhya is that our government will launch “Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana” with the target of installing rooftop solar on 1 crore houses."
"This will not only reduce the electricity bill of the poor and middle class, but will also make India self-reliant in the energy sector," he added.
9:43 AM
Govt expected to announce a substantial increase in agricultural credit to Rs 22-25 trillion
With intensions to support agriculture and farmers in the country, the government is likely to announce a substantial increase in the agricultural credit target to Rs 22-25 trillion in the upcoming interim Budget for the next fiscal and ensure every eligible farmer has access to institutional credit, according to sources. The government's agri-credit target is Rs 20 trillion for the current fiscal.
9:39 AM
Govt likely to focus on reducing fiscal deficit, expanding capital expenditure in union budget
In its interim budget scheduled to be table on February 1, the goverenment is likely to focus on controlling the fiscal deficit while expanding the capital expenditure to an all-time high, according to a report published in Reuters. This budget is significant given that it will be tabled weeks before the Lok Sabha elections where BJP is predicted to win a third-term. The interim budget is likely to stike a balance between populist measures and fiscal prudence.