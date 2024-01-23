Home / Budget / News / Budget LIVE updates: Govt to reduce fiscal deficit, focus remains on capex
LiveNew Update

Budget LIVE updates: Govt to reduce fiscal deficit, focus remains on capex

Union budget 2024: Govt will table the interim budget where focus will likely be on controlling fiscal deficit and supporting agri ahead of the elections. Catch all the budget-related live updates

BS Web Team New Delhi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
Budget 2024: In its interim budget scheduled to be tabled on February 1, the government is likely to focus on controlling the fiscal deficit while expanding the capital expenditure to an all-time high, according to a report published in Reuters. This budget is significant given that it will be tabled weeks before the Lok Sabha elections where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is predicted to win a third-term. The interim budget is likely to stike a balance between populist measures and fiscal prudence.
The fiscal deficit target for FY25 is likely to be pegged at 5.3 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the upcoming interim budget, suggests an analysis of multiple projections made by economists and forecasting agencies, Business Standard reported.
Fiscal deficit is determined by calculating the difference between the total income of the government and the total expenditure incurred by it.
With intensions to support agriculture and farmers in the country, the government is likely to announce a substantial increase in the agricultural credit target to Rs 22-25 trillion in the upcoming interim Budget for the next fiscal and ensure every eligible farmer has access to institutional credit, according to sources. The government's agri-credit target is Rs 20 trillion for the current fiscal.

Govt likely to focus on reducing fiscal deficit, expanding capital expenditure in union budget

Budget 2024 date: Why the Union Budget of India is presented on February 1

From 1999 till 2017, for almost 20 years, the Union Budget continued to be presented on the last working day in February. It was changed in 2017.
Arun Jaitley, who was then the finance minister, announced that from 2017, the Budget would be presented on February 1 and not on the last working day as it was a colonial-era practice.
 
Jaitley also announced that the Centre did not get ample time to make new policies for the year that would start from April 1, if the Budget is presented on the last day of February.

Read full story here.
 

Budget 2024 time: Why the Union Budget is presented at 11 am

The Budget was presented at 5 pm on the last working day of February since the colonial era. The time was chosen due to India’s time difference from the United Kingdom. India’s time is 4.5 hours ahead of the British Summertime, and the Budget at 5 pm (IST) ensured that it was announced during the day in the UK.

However, the practice was changed by Yashwant Sinha in 1999 under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government. Sinha, who was India’s finance minister between 1998 and 2002, suggested that the Budget be presented at 11 am as it would allow time to analyse numbers. Sinha also said that this would allow more informed debate in the Parliament.

On February 27, 1999, Sinha presented the Budget at 11 am for the first time in India. Since then, it has been presented at 11 am.

Read full story here.

Budget 2024 LIVE update: PM Modi promises to install rooftop solar panels in 10 million houses

Following the Ram mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X, "The first decision I have taken after returning from Ayodhya is that our government will launch “Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana” with the target of installing rooftop solar on 1 crore houses."

"This will not only reduce the electricity bill of the poor and middle class, but will also make India self-reliant in the energy sector," he added.

 

Govt expected to announce a substantial increase in agricultural credit to Rs 22-25 trillion

Govt likely to focus on reducing fiscal deficit, expanding capital expenditure in union budget

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 9:33 AM IST

