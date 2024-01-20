Sensex (    %)
                        
Govt defers Rs 5,000 cr plan to fill parts of strategic petroleum reserve

In the federal budget for 2023-24, the government had outlined a plan to purchase crude oil worth Rs 5,000 crore for caverns in the southern cities of Mangalore and Visakhapatnam

Crude oil

India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, imports over 80 per cent of its oil needs and has built strategic storage at three locations in southern India to store over 5 million tonnes of oil to protect against supply disruptions | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

India has deferred a Rs 5,000 crore ($601.78 million) plan to fill parts of its strategic petroleum reserve, keeping in mind emerging trends in oil markets, the finance ministry said on Saturday.
In the federal budget for 2023-24, the government had outlined a plan to purchase crude oil worth Rs 5,000 crore for caverns in the southern cities of Mangalore and Visakhapatnam.
India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, imports over 80 per cent of its oil needs and has built strategic storage at three locations in southern India to store over 5 million tonnes of oil to protect against supply disruptions.
 
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Finance Ministry Union Budget Visakhapatnam Crude Oil

First Published: Jan 20 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

