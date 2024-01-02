Union Budget 2024: Why India's' budget presentation was moved to February 1

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Why is Union Budget presented on February 1 However, the government didn't always present the budget on February 1. Previously, India's Union Budget was presented at the end of February. More so, till 1999, it was presented at 5 PM on the last working day of February, which was later shifted to 11 AM. It was only in the year 2017, when the first post-GST (Goods and Services Tax) budget was decided to be introduced on February 1, shifting from the colonial-era tradition. The then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley introduced this budget.
Preponement of the Budget allows funds to be distributed to the various ministries in time in a bid to ensure that the proposals take effect from the beginning of the new financial year, which commences in April. The government says the streamlining of the budgetary process has been done to increase efficiency and implement a better utilisation of the funds.
India's first-ever budget On an unrelated note, India's first-ever budget was introduced on April 7, 1860, by the Scottish economist and politician James Wilson from the East India Company, who presented it to the British Crown. Meanwhile, the first budget of independent India was presented on November 26, 1947, by then finance minister R K Shanmukham Chetty.
(With PTI inputs)
