Home / Budget / News / Union Budget 2024: Will Bengaluru be included in 50% HRA exemption?

Union Budget 2024: Will Bengaluru be included in 50% HRA exemption?

Currently, rented houses in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai qualify for a 50% exemption from HRA, while those in other locations (non-metro) fall into the 40% category

Union budget
The Constitution (Seventy-Fourth Amendment) Act of 1992 also acknowledges Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad, besides the National Capital Region (NCR), as metro cities
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 3:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ahead of the Union Budget 2024, reports suggest that salaried individuals are expecting tax relief in the form of reduced tax rates, changed income tax slabs, and even higher deductions.

One such relief is the inclusion of more non-metro cities in the list for 50 per cent house rent allowance (HRA) exemption, according to a report by The Times of India.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Employees who receive HRA and pay rent for their accommodation can claim a tax exemption on this allowance under the old income tax regime. The exemption amount varies based on whether the employee resides in a metro city for tax purposes. However, if an employee receiving HRA does not live in a rented house, the entire allowance is subject to full taxation, the report said.
 
The amount of HRA that can be claimed as tax-exempt is the lowest of the following:
>Actual HRA received
>Actual rent paid minus 10 per cent of basic salary
>50 per cent of basic salary (for metro cities)/ 40 per cent of basic salary (for non-metro cities).

Currently, rented houses in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai qualify for a 50 per cent exemption from HRA, while those in other locations, including Bengaluru, fall into the 40 per cent category.

As cities have grown in population and economic significance, there is a pressing need to reconsider how we define metropolitan and non-metropolitan areas, the report said.

The Constitution (Seventy-Fourth Amendment) Act of 1992 also acknowledges Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad, besides the National Capital Region (NCR), as metro cities. However, outdated tax laws maintain the HRA tax exemption at 40 per cent for salaried individuals in these cities, the report stated.

Living outside major cities often means a larger portion of income goes towards taxes. For example, someone in Bengaluru might face higher average rents than those in Kolkata or Chennai, classified as ‘metros’ for tax purposes.

Residents in rapidly developing non-metros, according to the Income Tax Act, might pay higher rents due to urban growth. Yet, they get fewer tax breaks for rent compared to metros. With more people moving to these areas for work, experts urge the government to rethink rent exemption rules to ease taxpayers’ financial burden, the report said.

Also Read

RCB vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav stars as LSG win by 28 runs

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Highlights: India register biggest win, take 2-1 lead

IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 Highlights: India ahead, need 152 more to win

IND vs ENG 4th Test Highlights: Jurel shines, India wins series in Ranchi

T20 World Cup 2024 SF 1 SA vs AFG highlights: South Africa break semis jinx, enter first-ever final

Union Budget 2024: Key FAQs on interpreting the Budget, economic priorities

Many historic steps, economic decisions will be taken in Budget: Prez Murmu

Budget should raise basic exemption to Rs 3.5 lakh under new tax regime: EY

FHRAI seeks infra status for hotels, convention centres across categories

What Indian industry wants from PM Modi's Budget after poll setback

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanBudget 2024Finance ministerFinance MinistryBS Web ReportsUnion Budgetmetro citiesMetro

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story