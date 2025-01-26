Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Budget / News / Union Budget 2025-26: Here are the key challenges in the MSME sector

Union Budget 2025-26: Here are the key challenges in the MSME sector

MSMEs face informational asymmetries, limited consumer visibility, and weak branding and marketing capabilities

MSME Sector
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2025 | 11:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A PwC report
 
MSME
 
Key challenges
 
*  A major share of MSMEs are unincorporated and non-agricultural, resulting in exclusion from government support programmes due to lack of formalisation, hindering their growth
 
*  Lack of credit history, inability to provide collateral, high borrowing costs, and limited capacity to service debt obstruct their working capital management and scaling opportunities
 
*  MSMEs face informational asymmetries, limited consumer visibility, and weak branding and marketing capabilities, making it difficult to establish their brands

Also Read

Premium

CEOs bet on boost in consumption, infrastructure this Budget: BS Poll

Premium

Union Budget 2025: More of the same with similar outcomes expected

Premium

A sagging India story: Budget 2025 aims to revive flagging momentum

Premium

Statsguru: India does not collect more taxes than its peers, data shows

Premium

A Budget beyond popcorn: Focus on capex and consumer-driven growth

 
*  High costs of R&D, product design, technology acquisition, and production upgrades prevent MSMEs from diversifying and updating their product portfolios 
 
Industry ask
 
*  There is a need to expand access to affordable financing. Business loans in India, with rates exceeding 10% p.a., remain challenging for MSMEs 
 
*  Small-scale ops and low profit margins make MSMEs less attractive to lenders and investors. Upscaling initiatives like the socially responsible investing fund can help mobilise PE and foreign expertise
 
*  MSMEs face hurdles in accessing information, and business connections. Market-driven interventions like training, capacity building, global B2B platforms, and export acceleration centers at the sectoral/district level are critical to boost MSME exports
 
*  Supporting MSMEs requires robust industrial, social, and logistical infrastructure. Programs like RAMP should converge with initiatives like the National Industrial Corridor Development Program to establish MSME growth hubs
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US-India Tax Forum proposes simplifying TDS, customs tariff structure

Budget 2025: Tech industry pushes for deep-tech fund, safe harbour tweaks

Budget 2025: Hospitality sector seeks infra status, tax rates reforms

Dy CM DK Shivakumar urges Sitharaman to fund Bengaluru infra projects

FM participates in halwa ceremony, marking final stage of Budget 2025 prep

Topics :Union BudgetMSME sectorTechnologyAgriculturecentral government

First Published: Jan 26 2025 | 11:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story