Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Budget / News / Union Budget 2025-26: Here're key challenges in renewable energy sector

Union Budget 2025-26: Here're key challenges in renewable energy sector

Tariffs for battery energy storage systems tenders reduced this year; however, the dependency remains on imports for cells

solar panel
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 11:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Key challenges in Renewable energy sector 
  • End users are keen to transition to renewable energy; therefore, policy and regulatory certainty would be crucial for sustaining this transition 
  • ALMM List -2 boosts local solar cell manufacturing, but the industry needs to compete with global majors on quality and price
  • Tariffs for battery energy storage systems tenders reduced this year; however, the dependency remains on imports for cells
  • Faster closure of bidding process till signing of PPAs with selected developers
  • Setting up uniform RPOs and its adherence across states is lacking
 
 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FM participates in halwa ceremony, marking final stage of Budget2025 prep

Crop protection industry seeks tax cuts, R&D incentives in Union Budget

What products and services may see their prices change in Budget 2025?

Premium

Budget 2025-26: MSME ministry pitches for higher Mudra loan limits

Budget 2025-26: Invest in AI education, upskilling, private sector ties

Topics :Union Budgetrenewable energy

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story