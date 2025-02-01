Union Budget 2025: Agri industry lauds focus on pulses, seeds, tech

Industry leaders on Saturday welcomed the Union Budget 2025-26's agricultural initiatives, particularly applauding the government's emphasis on technology integration and seed development, while noting that certain sector-specific demands remain unaddressed.

The Budget's agricultural roadmap, centered around making the sector a primary growth engine, has drawn positive responses for its focus on reducing import dependencies and boosting domestic production.

"The government is focusing on agriculture as a growth engine of the economy and targeting to reduce dependence on import of edible oil," said Sanjeev Asthana, President of Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) in a statement.

He expressed hope for an additional annual allocation of at least Rs 5,000 crore for the Oilseed Development Programme.

However, some industry leaders pointed out gaps in the Budget provisions. Federation of Seed Industry of India (FSII) Chairman Ajai Rana, while welcoming schemes promoting high-yielding seeds and cotton productivity, noted that "certain long-standing concerns remain unaddressed."

He emphasised the need for reinstating the 200 per cent income tax deduction for R&D expenditures to attract private investment.

The Pradhan Mantri Krishi Yojana, targeting low-productivity districts, received particular praise from industry executives.

Angshu Mallick, Managing Director and CEO of Adani Wilmar, termed it "a progressive step that will not only boost farm incomes but also support the growth of allied sectors like edible oils and food processing." Bayer CropScience's Managing Director and CEO Simon Wiebusch highlighted the significance of focusing on climate-resilient crops and dedicated missions for high-yielding seeds.

"The guaranteed procurement will further enhance food security and self-reliance in key areas like oilseeds and pulses," he noted.

Syngenta India Country Head and Managing Director Susheel Kumar said the Budget presents a transformational roadmap for India's rural economy.

The Budget's emphasis on technological integration drew positive feedback from CropLife India Chairman Ankur Aggarwal, who praised the "well-defined vision to prevent migration from rural areas." He noted that the initiatives would drive greater adoption of modern technologies, including drones and precision agriculture.

A significant development welcomed by the financial sector was the raising of the Kisan Credit Card loan limit to Rs 5 lakh. Vishal Sharma, Cofounder and CEO of AdvaRisk, termed it "a much needed revision to uplift the condition of our annadatas," while suggesting periodic revisions to account for inflation.

Industry experts from major consulting firms offered strategic perspectives.

PwC India Partner Shashi Kant Singh noted that this year's Budget builds on the long-term vision for the agriculture sector, while Deloitte India Partner Anand Ramanathan praised the comprehensive scope of agricultural announcements.

DCM Shriram Chairman Ajay S Shriram, while appreciating the National Mission on High Yielding Seeds and Mission on Cotton Productivity, emphasised the need for greater collaboration between public and private sector research, uniform policies across states, and time-bound approval of new seeds.

The Budget's focus on self-reliance in pulses and edible oils under the 'Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses' received support from Safex Chemicals Chairman S K Chaudhary, who termed it "a commendable step towards reducing dependency on imports." Insecticides (India) Ltd Managing Director Rajesh Aggarwal said the Budget announcements measures will help build a more stable and self-sufficient agricultural economy.

Looking ahead, industry leaders stressed the importance of effective implementation.

National Urban Co-operative Finance and Development Corporation (NUCFDC) CEO Prabhat Chaturvedi cautioned that while enhancing the Kisan Credit Card limit was welcome, "effective implementation, timely disbursal, and robust risk mitigation measures will be critical to preventing over-leverage, particularly among small and marginal farmers." Godrej Agrovet Managing Director Balram Singh Yadav, Heritage Foods Executive Director Brahmani Nara, MCX MD and CEO Praveena Rai, SLCM Group CEO Sandeep Sabharwal, Samunnati Founder and Managing Director Anil Kumar SG lauded the Budget.

The Good Food Institute India Managing Director Sneha Singh, Best Agrolife Ltd Managing Director Vimal Kumar Alawadhi and Neterwala Group President (Global Metallurgy Business) Kuldeep Bhan also welcomed the Budget proposals.