Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Budget / News / Budget boost for AIFs: Securities reclassified as capital assets

Budget boost for AIFs: Securities reclassified as capital assets

Securities sales to attract capital gains tax, not business income tax

Microfinance, mutual fund
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 6:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced tax relief for Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) in categories I and II in her Budget speech, reclassifying securities as capital assets. This change brings AIFs on par with Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs).
 
“Category I and Category II AIFs are undertaking investments in infrastructure and other such sectors. I propose to provide certainty of taxation to these entities on the gains from securities,” FM Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Budget announcements.
 
AIFs are pooled investment vehicles catering to institutional investors and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, investing in various asset classes, including startups and real estate. With this amendment, the sale of securities by AIFs will be taxed as capital gains, rather than business income, reducing the compliance burden.
 
According to tax experts, this move could lower the tax outgo from over 30 per cent to the rates applicable on capital gains.
 
“The CBDT had earlier issued clarification on treatment of income sale of securities as capital gains. This is now proposed to be codified to treat securities held by CAT I & II AIFs classified as a capital asset,” explained Sunil Gidwani, Partner, Nangia Andersen.
 
Category II AIFs, the largest segment, have over Rs 9.76 trillion commitments and Rs 3.44 trillion funds raised. Industry experts believe this move will ease business for fund managers and investors, attracting long-term institutional capital.
 
Gopal Jain, Gaja Capital, noted, “By clarifying the tax treatment, the government has eliminated ambiguity, reinforced investor confidence, and reduced potential litigation.”
 
This uniform treatment of capital gains taxation will enhance India’s private capital industry competitiveness, encouraging investments in high-growth sectors, said experts. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Phase-3 of ambitious e-Courts project gets Rs 1,500 crore in Budget 2025

Budget 2025 LIVE news: New system simplifies and reduces tax incidence for all, says FM Sitharaman

Budget 2025-26: Cotton Mission gets a boost to improve productivity

Export Promotion Mission to help promote shipments, says Piyush Goyal

Budget 2025: Maldives gets more aid from India, but what about Bangladesh?

Topics :Income taxAlternative Investment FundsForeign Portfolio Investors

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story