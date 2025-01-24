Union Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE: Halwa ceremony to be held today in North Block

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the 2025-26 Budget on February 1. In the lead-up to the presentation, multiple sectors have voiced their concerns and expectations.
The finance minister is scheduled to present the Budget speech in Parliament at 11 am on February 1, 2025. The traditional Halwa ceremony, which signifies the completion of the Budget preparation for the 2025-26 financial year, will take place in North Block today (February 24) evening.
Residential real estate seeks tax relief, finance access from Budget 2025: Conscient
Mohit Agarwal, Business Head, Conscient, said, "We hope the upcoming Budget will introduce initiatives aimed at boosting demand within the residential real estate market, a vital pillar of India's economic growth. The real estate sector, contributing nearly 8 per cent to the nation's GDP, plays a key role in job creation and driving growth across multiple industries. To sustain this positive momentum, it is crucial that the government implements measures to ease the financial challenges faced by homebuyers and developers alike."
"This could include tax relief, improved access to finance, and incentives to boost liquidity in the market. By prioritising these areas, the 2025-26 Budget can further strengthen the real estate sector's contribution to India’s overall economic development and ensure continued growth and stability," Agarwal said.
Crypto industry calls for balanced taxes, clear compliance framework, innovation-friendly policies: Zuvomo MD
Nikhil Sethi, founder and MD, Zuvomo, said, "The Budget 2025 is a critical moment for India to reclaim its leadership in the global tech ecosystem. India ranks first in the number of crypto holders and third in tech unicorns globally. Yet, we seem to have missed the Web3 tsunami, which doubled its market cap in 2024 and saw DeFi TVL surge by 2000 per cent year-on-year. Ambiguity in crypto compliance and a regressive tax regime have hindered innovation, pushing startups and talent overseas."
"In a country with thousands of tech startups, a thriving ecosystem, and globally leading talent, the crypto industry expects balanced taxation, clear compliance frameworks, and innovation-friendly policies. These are crucial to ensuring India remains in the forefront. The finance ministry and the RBI must mitigate risks without stifling growth. A progressive approach will unlock massive economic potential, create jobs, and solidify India’s position as a global leader in Web3 innovation," Sethi said.
Drone firms call for PLI, DLI support for cybersecurity, local components: Zuppa Geo Navigations MD
Sai Pattabiram, founder and MD, Zuppa Geo Navigations Pvt. Ltd, said, "The demand for secure non-Chinese drones is growing the world over and more so in India. India has the opportunity to leverage its own domestic consumption and global reputation as a trustworthy technology partner built by the IT sector to evolve into a global drone hub. This can only be achieved by India moving deeper into the component level supply chain from the current assembly of imported components level that it is in today."
"Drone cybersecurity is turning out to be an absolute must-have for India... The government should recognise this huge national as well as global opportunity and support companies involved in component manufacturing, cyber, data security, and analysis for drones, A Design linked Incentive ( DLI ) coupled with a PLI that supports use of only Domestically produced components by OEMs will boost the sector in a big way. "
Industry calls for better connectivity, electric mobility growth: Chartered Speed
Sanyam Gandhi, whole-time director at Chartered Speed, said, "We are confident that the government’s continued investment in developing the road network, especially through initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri e-Bus Sewa Scheme and the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), will significantly increase intra-city and inter-city connectivity, ensuring better access to both urban and rural areas while playing a crucial role in strengthening public transportation and infrastructure."
"We also anticipate that the government will accelerate the adoption of electric mobility through policies aimed at promoting electric vehicles, such as the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme and the PM E-DRIVE initiative, which focus on incentivising electric buses, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers, as well as expanding charging infrastructure. Focusing on public infrastructure for electric buses could be an important step in supporting the growth of electric fleet operators and facilitating the expansion of long-range services."