Budget 2025 export boost: Govt promises Bharat Trade Net, push domestic mfg

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Union Budget 2025 speech, announced a series of measures aimed at strengthening India’s exports and integrating the economy with global supply chains. The government will establish an Export Promotion Mission, set up a digital public trade infrastructure ‘Bharat Trade Net’, and support domestic manufacturing to boost India’s global competitiveness.

Export Promotion Mission to drive growth

A key highlight of the Budget was the Export Promotion Mission, which will be jointly led by the Ministries of Commerce, MSME, and Finance. This initiative will focus on sector-specific and ministerial targets to enhance India's export ecosystem.

Also Read: Union Budget 2025: What's cheaper and what's costlier for consumers? “We will set up an export promotion mission with sectoral and ministerial targets, driven jointly by the Ministries of Commerce, MSME, and Finance. It will facilitate easy access to export credit, cross-border factoring support, and assistance to MSMEs in tackling non-tariff measures in overseas markets,” Sitharaman said.

Bharat Trade Net: Digital trade platform

To streamline international trade processes, the government will launch Bharat Trade Net (BTN), a digital public infrastructure designed to act as a one-stop platform for trade documentation and financing solutions. BTN will be developed in line with global best practices, making it easier for Indian businesses to participate in international trade by reducing paperwork, improving transparency, and facilitating access to financial services.

Boost domestic manufacturing

The Finance Minister also outlined plans to strengthen India’s manufacturing capabilities to deepen integration into global supply chains.

“Sectors will be identified based on objective criteria, with participation from senior officers and industry representatives for select products and supply chains,” the Finance Minister said. This move is expected to boost domestic production, create employment opportunities, and increase India's export potential.

Export infrastructure and air cargo facilities

The government will also modernise infrastructure to support exports, particularly in air cargo and warehousing. This includes upgrading storage and logistics facilities for high-value and perishable horticultural produce—such as fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers—ensuring they reach international markets in optimal condition. Additionally, customs screening and clearance procedures will be streamlined to improve efficiency and reduce delays.

“The government will support the domestic electronic equipment industry to leverage this opportunity for the benefit of youth. A national framework will be formulated to guide the promotion of GCC (Global Capability Centres) in emerging Tier-II cities, with a focus on talent skilling, infrastructure, reform, and mechanisms for collaboration with industry,” the FM added.

Industry 4.0 and youth skilling

Recognising the rise of Industry 4.0, which refers to the fourth industrial revolution driven by automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and digitalisation, Sitharaman emphasised that India’s skilled workforce is well-positioned to benefit from these advancements.

“There are huge possibilities for Industry 4.0, which requires high skills and talent, and our youth possess both,” she said.

The government will extend support to the domestic electronics equipment industry to create more employment and training opportunities for youth, ensuring they are equipped for jobs in high-tech industries.

This marks the 14th Budget under the Modi government, including two interim Budgets ahead of the general elections in 2019 and 2024.