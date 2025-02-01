Rahul Gandhi slams Union Budget 2025, calls it 'band-aid for bullet wounds'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today criticised the Union Budget 2025, calling it a “band-aid for bullet wounds”, accusing the government of suffering from a “bankruptcy of ideas”.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gandhi said, “Amid global uncertainty, solving our economic crisis demanded a paradigm shift. But this government is bankrupt of ideas”.

The Congress party accused the government’s latest budget of prioritising Bihar while “cruelly ignoring” Andhra Pradesh.

ALSO READ: 'Nothing new, all about Bihar elections': Opposition slams Budget 2025 The budget earmarks significant funds for Bihar, with proposals including the establishment of a Makhana Board, financial backing for the western Kosi canal, and enhanced support for IIT Patna, ahead of elections due later this year.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati also criticised the Budget calling it “politically motivated”.

“India, with a population of nearly 140 crore, suffers from inflation, poverty, and unemployment. The budget, like previous ones under BJP and Congress, seems more politically driven than focused on public welfare. The dream of a ‘developed India’ must include the interests of all communities,” Mayawati posted on X.

The Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, presented her eighth budget with a series of initiatives aimed at boosting the MSME sector, supporting women, farmers, and the education sector. However, the centerpiece of the budget was the relief offered to the middle class through substantial income tax rebates, which has sparked widespread debate.

In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the budget as a “people’s budget”, highlighting its potential to boost investment and propel India towards becoming a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India).

“In this budget, income up to Rs 12 lakh per annum has been made tax-free. For all income groups, taxes have been reduced. It will hugely benefit our middle class. It will be an opportunity for the people who have recently joined the workforce,” said PM Modi.