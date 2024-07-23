Union Budget 24: What's cheaper and what's costlier? Check full list
In the Union Budget for FY25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced several changes impacting the prices of various items. Read on to find out what they areNandini Singh New Delhi
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her seventh Union Budget for the financial year 2024-2025 on Tuesday, unveiling significant changes affecting the cost of various items for consumers and industries.
Items that have become cheaper
Mobile devices: Basic customs duty on mobile phones and mobile chargers has been reduced to 15 per cent.
Cancer drugs: Three additional cancer treatment drugs have been exempted from customs duty.
Gold and silver: Customs duties on gold and silver have been reduced to 6 per cent.
Platinum: Customs duties on platinum have been reduced to 6.5 per cent.
Seafood: Basic customs duty on certain brood stocks, shrimps, and fish feed has been reduced to 5 per cent.
Solar energy parts: The government proposes not to extend customs on solar energy-related parts.
Footwear: The government proposes to cut customs duty on manufacturing leather and footwear.
Critical minerals: Twenty-five critical minerals will be exempted from customs duties, and basic customs duty on two of them will be reduced.
Ferronickel and blister copper: Basic customs duty on ferronickel and blister copper has been removed.
Items that have become costlier
Telecom equipment: Basic customs duty on specified telecom equipment has been increased to 15 per cent from 10 per cent.
Ammonium nitrate: Customs duty on ammonium nitrate has been raised to 10 per cent.
Non-biodegradable plastics: Customs duty on non-biodegradable plastics has been raised to 10 per cent.