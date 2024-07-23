Union Budget 24: What's cheaper and what's costlier? Check full list

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her seventh Union Budget for the financial year 2024-2025 on Tuesday, unveiling significant changes affecting the cost of various items for consumers and industries.

Items that have become cheaper



Mobile devices: Basic customs duty on mobile phones and mobile chargers has been reduced to 15 per cent.

Cancer drugs: Three additional cancer treatment drugs have been exempted from customs duty.

Gold and silver: Customs duties on gold and silver have been reduced to 6 per cent.

Platinum: Customs duties on platinum have been reduced to 6.5 per cent.