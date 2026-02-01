Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Budget / News / Union Budget: Law ministry's eCourts Project Phase III gets ₹1,200 cr

Union Budget: Law ministry's eCourts Project Phase III gets ₹1,200 cr

Phase III of the e-Courts project gets ₹1,200 crore in the Union Budget 2026-27 to digitise all subordinate courts across the country

justice, court
As part of the National e-Governance Plan, the e-Courts project has been under implementation since 2007 for the ICT (Information and Communication Technology) enablement of the Indian Judiciary
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 7:13 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The law ministry's ambitious phase III of the e-Courts project, aimed at digitising all subordinate courts of the country, has been allocated ₹1,200 crore in the Union Budget for 2026-27.

According to the budget document, the project has received ₹1,200 crore as against ₹1,500 crore in the budget estimate.

In September 2023, the Union Cabinet approved phase III of the project as a central sector scheme with a financial outlay of ₹7,210 crore, to be implemented over four years.

As part of the National e-Governance Plan, the e-Courts project has been under implementation since 2007 for the ICT (Information and Communication Technology) enablement of the Indian Judiciary. Phase II of the project concluded in 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Budget 2026-27 reactions LIVE: Industry leaders highlight long-term growth, reform momentum

Budget 2026 proposes penalties for non-compliance in crypto reporting

FM proposes first-ever National Institute of Hospitality in Budget 2026

Budget 2026: FM allocates ₹5,000 crore to develop tier-II, tier-III cities

Budget 2026 flags restructuring of PFC, REC; merger question remains open

Topics :e-courtsLaw MinistryUnion Cabinet

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 7:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story