Union Budget: Law ministry's eCourts Project Phase III gets ₹1,200 cr

The law ministry's ambitious phase III of the e-Courts project, aimed at digitising all subordinate courts of the country, has been allocated ₹1,200 crore in the Union Budget for 2026-27.

According to the budget document, the project has received ₹1,200 crore as against ₹1,500 crore in the budget estimate.

In September 2023, the Union Cabinet approved phase III of the project as a central sector scheme with a financial outlay of ₹7,210 crore, to be implemented over four years.

As part of the National e-Governance Plan, the e-Courts project has been under implementation since 2007 for the ICT (Information and Communication Technology) enablement of the Indian Judiciary. Phase II of the project concluded in 2023.