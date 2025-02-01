We see next 5 yrs as unique opportunity to realise Sabka Vikas: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday in her budget speech stated that the government sees the next five years as a unique opportunity to realise development for all (Sabka Vikas) to stimulate balanced growth of all regions.

The Finance Minister remarked that India's development track record for the past 10 years and structural reforms have drawn global attention.

Addressing the Lok Sabha on Union Budget 2025, Sitharaman said, "Our economy is the fastest growing among all major economies. Our development track record for the past 10 years and structural reforms have drawn global attention. Confidence in India's capability and potential has only grown in this period. We see the next 5 years as a unique opportunity to realise sabka vikas, stimulating balanced growth of all regions."

Sitharaman stated that this budget proposes development measures in around 10 broad areas which focus on the poor, youth, farmers and women.

"In this Budget, the proposed development measures span 10 broad areas, focussing on the poor, youth, farmers and women," she said.

The Union Finance Minister further announced a Nuclear Energy Mission to drive India's transition towards clean energy in line with the goal of achieving the resolution of Vikshit Bharat (developed India).

To facilitate greater private sector participation, amendments to the Atomic Energy Act and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act will be introduced. Additionally, a dedicated research and development initiative for Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) will be launched with an outlay of Rs20,000 crore. As part of this mission, at least five indigenously developed SMRs are expected to be operational by 2033.

"Nuclear Energy Mission for Viksit Bharat. Development of at least 100 GW of Nuclear energy by 2047 is essential for our energy transition. For active partnerships with the private sectors towards this goal, amendments to the Atomic Energy Act and Civil Liability for the Nuclear Damage Act will be taken out..." she said.

The budget sets a clear path for India's growth, focusing on economic empowerment, industrial progress, and societal well-being. With a strong track record and ambitious targets, the government is determined to drive the nation toward greater prosperity in the coming years.