Union Budget 2026: What's cheaper, what's costlier for consumers, industry?

Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2026–27 (FY27), marking her ninth consecutive Budget. The finance minister proposed several exemptions on customs duties across sectors, including critical minerals, nuclear energy, batteries, electronics, defence and aviation, among others. Union Finance Ministeron Sunday presented thefor the financial year 2026–27 (FY27), marking her ninth consecutive Budget. The finance minister proposed several exemptions on customs duties across sectors, including critical minerals, nuclear energy, batteries, electronics, defence and aviation, among others.

Sitharaman said that these exemptions are aimed at simplifying tax rates, supporting domestic manufacturing, boosting exports, and removing old duty exemptions that are no longer needed. The latest exemptions are likely to make several products cheaper for consumers and the industry.

Union Budget 2026: Which items will become cheaper?

Sitharaman announced that duty on goods imported for personal use will be halved from 20 per cent to 10 per cent, while patients will get relief as basic customs duty has been removed on 17 cancer drugs.

To drive manufacturing, duties are being cut on select electronic parts too. Special Economic Zones units will get one-time relief to sell limited output in the domestic market at lower rates, and biogas will be excluded from excise calculations on biogas-blended compressed natural gas (CNG).

Personal-use items

17 cancer drugs

Seven rare disease drugs

Electric vehicle batteries

Aircraft components

Sports equipment

Smartphones

Leather products

Microwave ovens

Lithium battery components Union Budget 2026: What will become costlier? While numerous essential products will experience a reduction or exemption in customs duties, certain goods, particularly among luxury and imported products, will see higher costs.

Sitharaman also added that exemptions on items that are now made in India or rarely imported will be withdrawn. "To continue weeding out long continuing customs duty exemptions, I propose to remove certain exemptions on items which are being manufactured in India or where the imports are negligible," she said. According to the Union Budget 2026, the government has withdrawn duty exemptions on coffee roasting, brewing and vending machines. As a result, imported coffee machines will become more expensive, whether used at cafés or at home.