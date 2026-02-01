Budget 2026 'tactical', not a 'breakthrough', says Moody's Ratings

India's annual federal budget was "tactical" but not ‍a "breakthrough", Moody's Ratings ​said in its reaction to a government roadmap for the next financial year.

Planned fiscal consolidation, which will bring the budget gap to 4.3 per cent from 4.4 per cent in the current year, ​will not change India's credit profile, Christian de Guzman, senior vice president at Moody's Ratings, told Reuters.

"(Despite India's) lengthening track record of deficit consolidation or fiscal discipline, this deficit is still wider than what it was prior to Covid," Guzman said.

"We haven't seen the fiscal metrics improve sufficiently enough to actually change the credit profile," he said.