Budget 2026 provides certainty amid global turmoil, says India Inc

Union Budget 2026-27 provides a sense of stability and policy clarity amid growing global uncertainty and economic volatility. The industry body added that the government’s focus on continuity and long-term priorities will help businesses navigate an increasingly uncertain external environment. The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) said theprovides a sense of stability and policy clarity amid growing global uncertainty and economic volatility. The industry body added that the government’s focus on continuity and long-term priorities will help businesses navigate an increasingly uncertain external environment. What does industry see as the core message of Budget 2026? Nirmala Sitharaman presented her ninth consecutive budget on Sunday. ALSO READ: Union Budget 2026: What's cheaper, what's costlier for consumers, industry? “The budget has been focused on growth, inclusivity and yuvashakti. In an era of unprecedented change and turmoil outside in the world, India has emerged as a stable macroeconomic force and this budget has only reinforced that view. It’s a budget that reflects continuity and stability. The areas which the government has been speaking on over the years continue to get that focus,” Anant Goenka, FICCI president and vice chairman of the RPG Group, said at a post-budget press conference. Finance Ministerpresented her ninth consecutive budget on Sunday.

Why does industry emphasise certainty and continuity?

Echoing Goenka’s views, Puneet Dalmia, vice president of FICCI, referred to the budget as a special one given it promises certainty and growth. “One word that comes to my mind is certainty and growth. India is a very certain, stable economy in a world which is filled with chaos and uncertainty, and it offers certainty, security and growth to investors. I also think that there is a continuation of the vision of building India towards Viksit Bharat in 2047 and Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

Dalmia Bharat Group, added that the focus on areas such as Ayurveda will provide the country with a competitive advantage. Dalmia, who is also the managing director and chief executive officer of, added that the focus on areas such as Ayurveda will provide the country with a competitive advantage.

How do businesses view reforms and infrastructure focus?

Industry leaders lauded the budget, mentioning its emphasis on reforms and infrastructure-led growth, with a particular focus on data centres. They said data centres will attract large-scale investments, generate employment, and bring significant capital inflows into the country.

“One more interesting thing is that India is offering a lot of attraction now for foreign investors in future-ready areas like data centres, which are very large investments, and ease of doing business for people who are living overseas. This should help to attract more foreign investments in India,” Dalmia said.

What is the industry view on foreign investment and manufacturing push?

On foreign investments, Harsh Pati Singhania, chairman and managing director of JK Paper, said, “Attracting foreign investment, both from FDI as well as from other remittances, is important because this has an impact on the rupee’s behaviour and the weakening rupee.”

Subhrakant Panda, former FICCI president and managing director of Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys, noted that the focus on manufacturing, especially the development of a rare earth mineral corridor and inland waterways allocation, will improve logistics in the country.