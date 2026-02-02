Direct fertiliser subsidy transfer very much on table: Expenditure secy

For states, this is not a new norm, and it has served them well. It is already embedded in their budgeting and resource planning processes. For the Centre, we have a well-calibrated debt management framework. The fiscal deficit is no longer the primary indicator; the focus is now on the debt-to-GDP ratio. At the same time, the capacity to respond to national requirements is essential. We are cognisant of the Commission’s recommendations, but the finance minister has outlined the path we intend to follow.