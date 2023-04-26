52 coal projects to power 1-bn-tonne goal by 2026: CIL CMD Pramod Agarwal

What operational level changes were made to achieve the coal production target last fiscal?

Systemic improvement measures initiated some time back helped in overcoming the daunting target of 700 million tonne (MT). There was support from the government in obtaining environment and forest clearances including land-related issues. Firming up contracts, sub-delegating powers to managements o

National miner Coal India Limited (CIL) has set 2025-26 as the target year to achieve the ambitious 1 billion-tonne (BT) coal production target. Responding to the increasing power demand, the company has stepped on the gas. From approving the highest ever mine projects to enhanced mechanisation and outsourcing, CIL is aiming to boost production while keeping its cost in check., chairman and managing director of CIL, speaks toon the road to 1 billion tonne. Edited excerpts: